Creative Careers Boost for Aspiring Filmmakers with Cinemagic’s Digital Film Academy

Thirty aspiring filmmakers from across Northern Ireland are celebrating, having recently benefited from the 2025 Digital Film Academy, delivered by Cinemagic in partnership with North West Regional College (NWRC) and South Eastern Regional College (SERC), and supported by the Department for the Economy’s Skill Up Programme.

Running from January to May 2025, the Academy offered 30 participants invaluable hands-on experience and skills development in creative disciplines, including film production, through a series of online masterclasses and in-person training sessions with industry professionals.

The Academy culminated this month, with participants working collaboratively with Cinemagic on two short films, shot in Derry/Londonderry (‘Pulse’) and Bangor (‘Impact’), gaining practical experience in all aspects of production. The programme also enabled the trainees to work towards accreditation in two units of the Level 3 Diploma/Extended Diploma in Creative Digital Media Production: Unit 4 (Pre-Production) and Unit 21 (Film Editing).

The initiative demonstrated the power of partnership between the creative industries and the further education and skills sector, helping to nurture new talent and support pathways to employment while contributing to growth in the local economy.

Cinemagic CEO, Joan Burney Keatings MBE commented “We have been so impressed with the talent and enthusiasm from the participants, and we are extremely pleased to be able to offer an opportunity like this, thanks to our partners North West Regional College and South Eastern Regional College, with support from Department for the Economy’s Skill Up Programme. It has allowed aspiring filmmakers to develop new skills, and it has given them the confidence to thrive in a career in the creative industries in Northern Ireland.”

Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald said “Screen industries represent one of my priority growth sectors and I am delighted to see meaningful collaboration between NWRC, SERC and Cinemagic through the Skill Up programme to develop an inclusive pathway into this exciting sector. The Digital Film Academy has been a great success and has given participants the experience needed to gain employment in this field as our local creative and digital sector continues to thrive.”

Leo Murphy, Principal and Chief Executive of North West Regional College, said “The Cinemagic Digital Film Academy gave participants a unique opportunity to learn skills in an industry that continues to grow in the region. The further education sector is committed to creating courses and qualifications that give people the opportunity to study locally. This Creative Media and Digital skills academy was designed following consultation with local industry and gave students the opportunity work on real film projects.”

Emma Finney, Head of Business, Innovation and Partnerships, South Eastern Regional College added “South Eastern Regional College are delighted to be working in collaboration with North West Regional College, Cinemagic and the Department for the Economy to deliver this Digital Film Academy. We are proud to upskill the participants in this fast-growing dynamic area for Northern Ireland, equipping them with the skills they need for a successful career ahead in film.”