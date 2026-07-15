Cross Skill Wind Programme Launched to Support Two-way Transition of Technicians

Following two successful pilots, the Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB), in partnership with the Global Wind Organisation (GWO) and Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult, have officially launched the Wind Turbine Maintenance Technician Cross Skill Programme to support worker transferability between oil & gas and wind operations and maintenance.

The six-week programme gives existing Instrument & Controls, Mechanical and Electrical Technicians the requisite technical training to enable them to work on onshore or offshore wind assets as Wind Turbine Maintenance Technicians (WTMT).

ECITB-approved training providers will shortly be announcing dates to run cohorts in the coming months.

Andrew Hockey, CEO of the ECITB, said:

“We must ensure industry has the skilled workforce it needs to deploy to existing oil and gas fields while meeting the growing demand for workers to onshore and offshore wind farms.

“This programme enables the two-way transition of qualified oil and gas technicians into wind and then back again as and when maintenance activity is needed.

“It will enable our UK supply chain companies to diversify their energy portfolios and ensure the continuing development of a competent and competitive wind energy supply chain.

“I’d like to thank our partners GWO, ORE Catapult and employers from the wind industry for their input into the development of the programme.

“Maintaining the technical skills and behavioural safety of our skilled workers between sectors will help improve safety, workforce mobility and the overall resilience of the industry.”

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ)and Scottish Government have committed to joint fund the programme through the Transition Training Fund for workers looking to transition their careers from oil and gas into wind.

The Office for Clean Energy Jobs (OCEJ), a dedicated unit within DESNZ, cited the programme as an example of how to pave the way for a just transition within its Clean Energy Jobs Plan.

Scottish Government identified the programme as part of the ‘industry and public sector partners commitments’ to delivering priority actions within the Offshore Wind Priorities and Skills Action Plan. Energy Minister Stephen Gethins announced almost £1.7m investment in offshore wind skills last month, which includes funding towards the programme.

Chris McDonald, Minister for Industry, said:

“We want to make it as easy as possible for people with skills from oil and gas to take advantage of the growing renewables industry.

“By helping oil and gas technicians move into offshore wind, we’re protecting good jobs, and making sure the UK has the skills to deliver clean power by 2030.”

To be eligible for the programme, workers must provide proof of ongoing and current technical competence within their primary trade discipline, such as through Connected Competence technical tests.

The course content has been mapped to GWO’s elements to reduce duplication and to give workers the additional essential skills and knowledge that wind industry employers need. It has also been mapped against and aligns with the learning outcomes within the qualification – ITC First Level 3 Award in Safe Working Practice in the Wind Turbine Industry.

Jakob Lau Holst, CEO of the GWO, said:

“We have worked closely with the ECITB on the development of this programme and are delighted to see its official launch.

“Our focus has obviously been to ensure technicians are equipped with the training and skills that wind employers need while ensuring existing skills are recognised and reducing any duplication of training.

“The programme achieves alignment with industry standards through GWO’s safety and technical training certification reducing duplication and training time for technicians.”

The programme includes site access to ORE Catapult’s Levenmouth demonstration turbine to contextualise the technical programme content inside the nacelle of a wind turbine.

This was a standout highlight for Tiegan Morrison, who attended the pilot programme: “We had the class-based theory on the components of the wind turbines but getting to go and see it before we went offshore was great.”

Niall Gibb also attended the pilot programme, he said:

“The course gave me a much deeper understanding of the other two disciplines across mechanical and controls and instrumentation. It allows time-served technicians to transition efficiently between oil and gas to the renewable industry while maintaining the safety culture that’s been adopted within the oil and gas industry.

“The cross pilot provides a pathway for workers to continue doing what they love, working offshore, whilst contributing to a greener and more sustainable energy future. For me it’s a natural evolution.”

Declan Porter agreed:

“This programme could be the difference between techs deciding to make the move from oil and gas. It takes the guess work and ‘what ifs’ out of the equation and gives you confidence that you will be qualified and ready to walk into your first wind project.”