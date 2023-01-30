Do you have the skills employers will be looking for in 2023?

In the fast-paced world of work, you must continually acclimatise to new technologies and ensure you change with the times so you do not get left behind.

Paul Lewis is the Managing Director of Pitman Training – the UK and Ireland’s most established adult education provider. He believes that understanding what the modern-day employer is looking for will put you in good stead when it comes to securing your dream job and future-proofing your career.

So, here are his predictions for the five most in-demand skills to learn for 2023:

Web development skills

New innovations, features and technologies are released every year and, as a result, countless jobs are becoming available that require web development skills, making those with them incredibly desirable for employers. Whether you want to work at a start-up tech company, in healthcare, finance, a creative agency or for the public sector, learning web development skills allows you to get your foot in the door. To build your web developer skills, you will need to learn coding languages such as HTML, CSS, Python and JavaScript that let you take command of the Internet. It sounds complicated, but don’t worry – there are loads of great diploma courses out there, although I do recommend finding one that provides a learning coach to guide you through your educational journey, as these courses can be pretty tricky if you have no prior experience!

Computer literacy skills

Like it or not, nowadays, computer literacy massively increases your employability in almost every line of work. In fact, just having a grasp of the basic computer programs (Microsoft Office, Excel, PowerPoint and Word) makes you instantly more desirable to employers. However, when you go one step further and upskill your computer literacy through a course or diploma, you significantly improve your employability or your chances of gaining a promotion. Embarking on training means you will become far more efficient at work and shows you are self-motivated and willing to push yourself.

Data analysis skills

Data drives today’s world. And more than ever, companies are striving to understand how to improve their operations by dissecting the data they collect to understand clients’ needs and industry trends. By learning data analysis skills, you will bring tremendous value to any business in 2023. While raw data has great potential, you need data analytics to unlock the power to grow your business. By studying data analytics, you will find out more about how data is created and managed, as well as learning the fundamentals of research methods and statistical analysis. You will also develop a strong foundation with the most powerful programming languages available for data manipulation, cleaning and analysis – all of which will make you an asset to any business in 2023.

Cyber security skills

As businesses become more dependent on IT systems to store data, facilitate communication among colleagues and customers and track business-related statistics, secure data storage is essential. Therefore, the need for cyber security professionals is expected to increase by 28% by 2026, according to the Bureau of Labour Statistics. This percentage is far higher than the national average, meaning the field will expand over the years and cyber security will become an invaluable skill to possess. Developing cyber security skills means learning how to build secure Microsoft Windows Servers and Windows-based network operating systems and understanding essential system recovery tools.

Digital marketing skills

Digital marketing, also known as online marketing, includes mastering email, social media and web-based advertising, as well as text and multimedia messaging as a marketing channel. Whether you want to work as a PPC Manager, Digital Marketing Specialist or SEO Strategist, or want to know more about the different ways and methods to market a business, learning these skills is a valuable investment you can make for your future – especially with internet advertising has already overtaken TV as one of the most significant advertising segments. People who acquire digital marketing skills will fast become invaluable to top global brands. In fact, businesses like Google are already actively on the lookout for new-generation digital marketers who can promote them in emerging innovations.

Don’t forget your soft skills…

Whatever your ambitions in 2023, polishing up our soft skills is always a good idea. Whether you are an employee who wants to improve your time management, communication or presentation skills, or a manager wanting to work on conducting appraisals or boosting leadership skills, by developing your soft skills you can have a positive influence on furthering your career. At Pitman Training we provide 250+ courses and have a team of professionals available to help point students in the right direction and give them all the tools needed to succeed. So, no matter if you want online or face-to-face training or a combination of both, learning in a supported environment with an accountability partner will give you the best chance of success.

Paul Lewis is the MD at Pitman Training, a leading independent training provider, offering world-class office and IT skills in modern training centres to thousands of students across the UK – making a real difference to the lives of people in their local areas.

