ECA Edmundson Apprentice of the Year Award 2023 now open for entries

Entries are now open for this year’s ECA Edmundson Apprentice of the Year Award.

The winner will receive an array of prizes including £3,000 cash, a state-of-the-art toolkit and a unique study trip in Dornbirn, Austria, sponsored by manufacturer ZG lighting. They will also receive a Certificate of Commendation and two VIP tickets to the 2024 ECA Awards dinner.

For over 45 years, the ECA Edmundson Apprentice of the Year Award has been widely recognised as the premier training award in the electrotechnical and engineering services industry. It aims to showcase the very best talent across ECA’s Member businesses.

There are also great prizes for two runners-up, including a £1,500 cash prize, a state-of-the-art toolkit and a Certificate of Commendation.

Finalists will not only have good technical skills, but also be role models for others in the industry. Eligible applicants will have completed their AM2 since April 2022.

The entry deadline is Friday 9 June 2023.

The winners’ employer will be awarded a year’s subscription to the BSI library and a year-long licence for Electrical OM software, as well as increased company profile, press coverage, and two VIP tickets to the 2024 ECA Awards dinner.

The runner-up’s employers will also be awarded a year-long Electrical OM licence, increased company profile and press coverage.

Mark Felber, Director of Edmundson Electrical, commented:

“We are delighted to once again sponsor the ECA Edmundson Apprentice of the Year Award. Edmundson has a long established policy of developing young people within our sector through both our apprenticeship and graduate schemes. The industry continues to lead the way in offering great opportunities for young people to develop a rewarding and enjoyable career.”

Carolyn Mason, Head of Education and Training at ECA, commented:

“Apprentices are crucial to the future of our industry, especially as we move towards a low-carbon future. These awards serve to raise the profile of electrical apprenticeships and highlight the amazing work apprentices are doing to take our industry into the future.

“And it’s not just the winner who benefits from this award, but their employer too. They are given a unique opportunity to demonstrate how they successfully invest in the development of their staff, to ensure they offer the highest calibre of service.”

The Award has also boosted the profile of ECA Member companies that enter their apprentices, by highlighting their support for future industry talent.

Last year’s winner, Veronica Jennings of Imtech Engineering Services, went on a study trip to Austria with manufacturer ZG Lighting. Since winning the award, she has seen her career go from strength to strength in just a matter of months.

2022 Apprentice of the Year Veronica Jennings, of Imtech Engineering Services, commented:

“Since receiving the ECA Edmundson Apprentice of the Year Award, I’ve been working hard on sites to move up in the company. Imtech has also invited me to join its core ED&I group, which focuses on support of the next generation and taking positive steps in the workplace.

“I wish this year’s entrants the best of luck, and strongly encourage any electrical business with one or more bright sparks to enter!”

