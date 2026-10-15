Educ8 Group strengthens senior leadership with two internal appointments to drive excellence and group-wide growth

Educ8 Group has announced two senior appointments from within its own leadership team, with Jude Holloway stepping into the role of Chief Operating Officer and Matt Smith taking on the role of Chief Growth Officer. The appointments mark the next stage in the Group’s plans for sustainable growth, underpinned by an uncompromising focus on quality and excellence across every part of the business.

Both roles have a Group-wide remit, bringing greater alignment across Educ8 Group’s businesses and ensuring that operational excellence and growth are driven together, rather than in isolation.

As Chief Operating Officer, Jude will oversee operations across the whole group, with a focus on driving excellence in delivery, the learner and employer experience, and the systems and people that support them. Jude brings extensive experience of leading delivery at Educ8, most recently as Managing Director of Educ8 Training. In her new role she will lead work to align standards and share best practice across the group, so that every learner and employer benefits from the same high-quality experience.

As Chief Growth Officer, Matt will lead the group’s growth strategy, identifying and developing new opportunities, strengthening relationships with employers and partners, and expanding the reach and impact of the group’s provision. He will play a central role in shaping the group’s long-term development plan, ensuring that new growth builds on the reputation for quality that Educ8 has established over two decades. Matt was previously MD at Aspire 2Be.

The appointments reflect Educ8 Group’s long-standing commitment to developing and promoting talent from within, giving the group continuity of leadership as it moves into its next phase of growth.

Jude Holloway, Chief Operating Officer at Educ8 Group, said:

“Excellence is at the heart of everything we do, and this role is about making sure that standard is consistent across the whole group. I’m looking forward to working with colleagues across our businesses to strengthen how we operate, invest in our people and continue raising the bar for the learners and employers we support.”

Matt Smith, Chief Growth Officer at Educ8 Group, said:

“I’m delighted to take on this role at such an exciting time for the group. We have a strong foundation built on quality, and a real opportunity to grow in a way that creates more value for learners, employers and communities. My focus will be on making sure that growth across the group is ambitious, sustainable and never comes at the expense of the excellence we’re known for.”

Grant Santos, CEO at Educ8 Group, said:

“Jude and Matt have both made an outstanding contribution to the Educ8 Group of businesses, and these appointments recognise the impact they have already had. Together, they bring the right balance of operational rigour and ambition to lead the next chapter of our growth plan, while keeping excellence at the centre of how we operate. Both roles have been designed with a Group-wide lens, giving Jude and Matt the ability to identify further opportunities for alignment, synergy and collaboration across our businesses, while strengthening the experience we provide for our learners, employers, customers and partners. Promoting from within is something we are proud of, and it reflects the depth of talent we have across the Group.”