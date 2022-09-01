Leicester College partner EE Smith Contracts ranked in Department for Education’s Top 100 employers

EE Smith Contracts, a leading joinery and interior fit-out contractor in Leicester and one of Leicester College’s key industry partners, has been named in the top 100 UK Apprenticeship Employers for 2022.

The rankings were unveiled by the Department for Education, which recognises large and small employers across the public and private sector for their vital contribution to apprenticeships. EE Smith Contracts had a total of 46 apprentices who worked for the firm between 1 April 2021 and 31 March 2022.

EE Smith Contracts is committed to offering learning and development initiatives through its partnership with Leicester College and currently has 19 student apprentices who attend Leicester College and are working towards their T Levels in carpentry and joinery. The contractor also has a further 20 site apprentices employed in London attending other colleges.

Paul Kulik, EE Smith Contracts’ Production Supervisor/Apprentice Coordinator commented:

“We strive to be a great place to work for all – our apprenticeship programme is tailored to nurture our apprentices and empower them to grow and expand their career paths. The Leicester College apprentices we have taken on are an asset to our business who have demonstrated their willingness to learn and develop their skills.

“Students who have completed their apprenticeships with us have progressed to become highly competent and experienced joiners and carpenters.

“We will continue to work with Leicester College, a recognised expert in apprenticeships, as we view this as a crucial investment in the long-term success of our company. We are very proud that EE Smith Contracts has been named as one of the country’s top apprenticeship employers.”

Andrew Carter, Contracts Manager at EE Smith Contracts added:

“Our apprentices are the lifeblood of the business.”

Tina Jivraj, Leicester College’s Business Development Manager said:

“We’d like to congratulate EE Smith Contracts on being named as one of the top 100 Apprenticeship Employers for 2022.

“Leicester College prides itself on its links with industry and aims to ensure that our learners leave with the best possible experience, knowledge and connections. The apprenticeship opportunities, such as the one with EE Smith Contracts, play a critical role in helping employers access the talent pipeline by training, preparing and placing our apprentices in dynamic industries such as construction.

“We wish EE Smith Contracts continued success and look forward to growing our partnership with the firm. Leicester College will continue to develop the learning pathways within the apprenticeship standards to ensure our learners are given full in-post training to gain the relevant qualifications on completion.”

Leicester College supported EE Smith Contracts’ recruitment of student, Harvey Beeby as an apprentice joiner in July 2021 and he has made excellent progress. Harvey said:

“I have really enjoyed my first year at EE Smith Contracts and am really looking forward to completing my apprenticeship and progressing as a skilled joiner.”

Leicester College works closely with employers in preparing students to take up industrial placement opportunities. The College supports employers by ensuring that students are ready to go on a placement, conducts regular follow ups to see how students are progressing and ensures that employers have everything necessary in place for the student.

Published in