NQual Announces Associate Membership with UK Skills Partnership (UKSP)

I am proud to announce NQual’s acceptance as an Associate Member of the UK Skills Partnership (UKSP) . This milestone reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality qualifications, supporting workforce development, and strengthening international credibility in education and training.

The UK Skills Partnership (UKSP) works across a range of international education and skills initiatives, including projects related to Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET). Through its network, it supports collaboration between organisations involved in skills development, helping to share knowledge and promote high standards in education and training.

As an Associate Member, NQual joins this collaborative network, contributing to and benefiting from shared expertise across the wider skills and education sector.

Why the UKSP Associate Membership Matters to the FE and Skills Sector

Across the Further Education and Skills Sector, collaboration is essential in addressing skills shortages, responding to employer demand, and ensuring provision remains relevant in a rapidly changing labour market. Awarding organisations, training providers, and sector bodies all play a role in shaping education systems that are responsive, inclusive, and focused on employability.

UKSP provides a platform for organisations involved in skills development to engage with shared priorities across the UK and the international education landscape. For NQual, our Associate Membership reflects our values as an awarding organisation committed to integrity, consistency, and meaningful impact. Engagement with this broader skills community supports our quality-led approach, helping to ensure that education remains relevant, credible, and responsive to real-world workforce needs.

NQual’s Commitment to Quality, Collaboration, and Workforce Development

Operating across both the UK and internationally, we support our Approved Centres through a collaborative and customer-focused approach, promoting excellence in vocational and occupational education.

Through Ofqual‑regulated qualifications and the endorsement of bespoke training programmes, we ensure high‑quality provision that meets industry expectations. Our approach validates that content remains relevant, current, and responsive to skills gaps in fast-evolving sectors, supporting employability and enabling providers to meet changing workforce demands.

We are delighted to be joining the UK Skills Partnership as an Associate Member. At NQual, we care deeply about creating meaningful opportunities for learners wherever they are in the world. Being part of a network that supports international collaboration helps us strengthen that impact and work more closely with providers who share our values.

By working alongside organisations across the UKSP network, we will continue to support high-quality, industry-relevant training and contribute to the ongoing development of international skills and education frameworks.