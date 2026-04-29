Sporting success for CAVC’s Women’s Rugby Academy and Basketball Academy

Cardiff and Vale College’s Women’s Rugby Academy has brought home its first piece of silverware after being crowned Urdd WRU 7-a-side Plate champions.

The College’s Netball Academy also had a winning season, securing the league title with a hard-fought 35-31 victory over Coleg y Cymoedd in the season’s decisive fixture.

At the Urdd WRU 7-a-side tournament the CAVC Women’s Rugby Academy opened with a heavy defeat against an international-packed Llandovery College and a narrow loss by a single try to Coleg Sir Gar. They regrouped to win their final two group games to secure a place in the Plate competition.

From there the Academy won against Pembrokeshire College in the semi-final and Haverfordwest College in the final, winning them the Urdd WRU 7s Plate.

Academy player Ruby Rutter said: “Winning the Plate at the Urdd 7s rugby tournament felt unreal, especially seeing how far the Cardiff and Vale College Women’s Rugby Academy has come. Ever since I’ve been involved I’ve seen how things have improved – the teamwork’s better and everyone’s confidence has grown loads.

“Being part of winning the Plate made it even more special and it showed how much effort everyone has put in. It wasn’t just about winning, it showed how far the team has come and how everyone works together. The Academy is still on its journey, but it’s definitely on the right track and keeps getting better every time we play.”

Fellow Academy player Maddie Whelpton said: “All the girls played amazingly and put it all out there which made us win as a family. This was the first time the CAVC girl’s team has ever brought silverware home and it’s an honour to represent the College and play for the Academy.”

Meanwhile, the College’s Netball Academy’s win over Coleg y Cymoedd came at the end of an unbeaten league campaign, seeing it win the Association of College (AoC) B League cup. From finishing runners-up in the Urdd tournament at the start of the season to lifting the league title at the end, the players has shown remarkable growth, resilience and determination.

Cardiff and Vale College Principal Sharon James-Evans said: “Congratulations to the Women’s Rugby Academy and Netball Academy! Both teams have come so far this season and to finish off as Plate and league champions is an amazing achievement – well done to the players and to do the coaches and CAVC colleagues who have worked so hard to support them.”

The CAVC Sport Academies are made up of students from across the College who are studying a range of vocational and academic courses. They provide a supportive and specialist environment that combines first-class coaching and sports facilities with the College’s wide portfolio of courses. Players can progress in their sporting careers while studying at the College and prepare for a future outside of sport as well.