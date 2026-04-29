Hairdressing Icon Lee Stafford Returns to College to Inspire the Next Generation

Award-winning hairdresser and educator Lee Stafford returned to his Education Academy at Afan College and Newtown College to deliver another inspiring masterclass to students.

Lee met with the current cohort of Hairdressing and Applied Therapy students, sharing a live demonstration of one of his signature cutting techniques, the Long Disconnection – designed to create soft, wearable long layers with significant volume and movement, while also recounting his journey through the hairdressing industry and answering questions from students.

Among the questions put to him were, “How did you invent your recipes?” “What was your first ever mistake?” and “What is your favourite product?”, which Lee confirmed was his Heat Protection. Students also asked about the most rewarding and most challenging aspects of his career, prompting Lee to share stories from his time working in London and across the world. The visit also included selfies and the chance for students to win some of Lee Stafford’s highly sought-after products by posing questions during the session.

Lee Stafford, whose distinctive bright pink product range is sold by Boots, has spent recent years addressing what he sees as a key challenge in the industry – ensuring hairdressing graduates are truly salon-ready. He refers to this as his ‘Omelette Analogy’, explaining that instead of teaching hundreds of average techniques, students should master one Michelin Star standard method that prepares them for real-world success.

Speaking during the visit, Lee said:

“This week I’m touring Lee Stafford Education (LSE) Academies across the UK, where I’ll be showcasing the Long Disconnection… one of my all-time favourite haircuts. It’s incredibly creative, highly commercial, and genuinely unique.

But honestly, I’m just as proud when I can sit back and watch our college trainers delivering LSE recipes every bit as well as I can.

That’s a big deal, because college hair education has had a bad rap from the private sector for far too long. But in our college academies, no sir… they absolutely nail it.

College training is going to play a bigger role in the future of hair. As salons take on fewer apprentices, the college route is becoming the main pathway. So now more than ever, we need to support our UK colleges, inspire students and help them live a life of passion.”

The visit follows recent national recognition for Lee Stafford Education, which won Educator of the Year at the British Hairdressing Business Awards. Judges praised Lee’s forward-thinking approach to college hairdressing education, highlighting his commitment to inspiring the next generation of talent and raising standards across the sector.

Lee dedicated the award to the college hair trainers who deliver Lee Stafford Education programmes across the UK, recognised as the frontline champions of high-quality hair education.

NPTC Group of Colleges is the only college in Wales to partner with Lee Stafford, delivering industry-leading training at Afan College, Brecon Beacons College and Newtown College. Students benefit from purpose-built, commercial salons that are open to the public, practising cutting-edge techniques designed by Lee and other leading industry professionals.

Explaining his motivation for creating Lee Stafford Education, Lee said:

“It’s great to be able to give something back to students. I’m very passionate about giving young professionals the best opportunity for a good education, especially in hairdressing.

My purpose now is to send the elevator back down for the next generations of talent so they too can live a life of passion.”