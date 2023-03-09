Shopping Cart

From education to employment

Engineering and technology among top 5 degree subjects amid strong employability prospects

FE News Editor March 9, 2023
0 Comments
Apprentices working
In celebration of today’s engineering spotlight day of National Careers Week, EngineeringUK has released preview data from its soon to be published ‘Engineering in higher education’ report.

The report, which is due to be published next week, reveals that engineering and technology is the 4th most popular subject for first degree undergraduates and the most popular subject for postgraduate research students. It is also the 5th most popular subject when looking at all degree levels combined.

Based on data from the Higher Education Statistics Agency, the report also highlights the positive employment prospects that await students taking engineering and technology subjects at university. When looking at the destination of students who graduated from engineering and technology degrees, 71.8% were in paid employment 15 months after graduating. A further 13.6% of these graduates were in further study. Both of these figures are in line with all students.

Of the engineering and technology graduates who were in paid employment 15 months after graduation, 60% were working in engineering companies. This highlights the versatility these degrees offer young people – with it being a successful route into the engineering sector, as well as employment in other industries.

Dr Claudia Mollidor, Head of Research and Evaluation at EngineeringUK, comments:

“Studying engineering and technology offers a huge range of exciting and rewarding career opportunities for young people – and there is currently a huge demand for these skills in the UK. As the spotlight falls on careers this week, we hope young people from all backgrounds will be encouraged by the excellent opportunities studying engineering-related subjects offers, and be inspired to pursue a career in the sector.

“There are many different pathways into engineering-related careers and I’d encourage students, teachers and career advisors to explore all the routes available, so young people can find a path that’s best suited for them.”  

To coincide with National Careers Week, EngineeringUK has launched a new careers resource – ‘From idea to career’. This is a free, downloadable booklet for young people, teachers and careers advisors which showcases the breadth of rewarding careers available in engineering and technology.

The full report ‘Engineering in higher education’- which examines the number and characteristics of engineering and technology students in higher education – will be released next week (15 March 2023).

FE News Editor

