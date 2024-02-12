Entries Now Open for Energy and Utilities Industries Skills Awards

Entries for award nominations are now open. The Energy & Utility Skills Conference and Awards is the inaugural event dedicated to fostering knowledge-sharing, collaboration, and excellence in the energy and utilities industries, focusing on skills relating to tackling climate change and achieving net zero.

Phil Beach CBE, CEO of Energy & Utility Skills, said,

“I am delighted to announce the awards are now open for entry, as part of the first Energy & Utility Skills Conference and Awards at the Hilton Birmingham Metropole on 10 September 2024. Our industries underwrite the UK’s ambitions to tackle climate change through environmental improvements and delivering net zero. The Awards are a celebration of the outstanding individuals and organisations shaping the future of industry and our country.”

With twelve awards in total, there are opportunities for all: employers, employees, training providers and colleges. Sector attraction, diversity and inclusion, collaboration and innovation are key areas for entries.

There’s a spotlight on apprentices, with four industry awards, plus one entrant is to be awarded ‘Apprentice of the Year’ across all industries. With over 270,000 roles to be filled before 2030, it is imperative to attract younger people to the sector who want to be at the forefront of achieving a sustainable environment for the future.

Attendees at the conference will listen to keynote speakers, expert panel discussions and industry-wide topics providing valuable insights about skills and workforce requirements, as well as networking opportunities. The evening dinner and awards ceremony is all about recognising the achievements and contributions of industry professionals and organisations.

“We are excited to bring together professionals from across the energy and utilities sectors for a day of innovation and connection, followed by the evening celebration of award winners and finalists,” said Mark Wild, CEO of SGN and Chair of the Energy and Utility Skills Partnership CEO Council. “The conference and awards will play a crucial role in fostering collaboration and driving excellence as we collectively work towards a sustainable and resilient future.”

