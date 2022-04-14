ESCP extends delivery of its MSc in Big Data and Business Analytics to branch campus in Dubai

Called upon by the Government of Dubai to train its talents for the challenges of the future (smart cities, digital transformation, sustainable development), ESCP is deploying its MSc in Big Data and Business Analytics at a branch campus in Dubai.

On 28 March 2022, at the new Museum of the Future and in the presence of UAE officials and Mr. Xavier Chatel, Ambassador of France, ESCP officially launched the Master of Science in Big Data and Business Analytics in Dubai. The programme will train 250 executives and managers from the United Arab Emirates and is fully funded by excellence scholarships from the Al Rostamani family business. It will be managed by the present ESCP Scientific Directors of the MSc, and supported by its worldwide reputation for excellence (#6 in the world – QS World University Rankings 2022).

As part of the smart cities and digital development projects of the Emirate of Dubai, the government of the United Arab Emirates has asked ESCP Business School to train Emirati executives and senior civil servants in data sciences and business analytics.

A first ESCP branch campus outside Europe

On this occasion, ESCP announced the launch of a branch campus in Dubai, hosted by the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and part of the DIFC Academy. This branch campus is the first international location of the European school with six campuses (Berlin, London, Madrid, Paris, Turin and Warsaw).

For this purpose, ESCP has signed a cooperation agreement with the DIFC Academy and the University Leadership Council, under the patronage of the Minister of Cabinet Affairs of the UAE.

The strategic location of ESCP’s branch campus in Dubai – a major business centre and a financial and economic hub at the forefront of new technologies – will contribute to the school’s global influence in a fast-growing region at the crossroads of Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC, commented:

“We are pleased and privileged to welcome ESCP Business School, one of the most reputed business schools, to Dubai. DIFC continues to deliver on its promise to provide best-in-class education, attract local talent and develop a competitive knowledge-based economy. We are thankful to the Al Rostamani Group for their esteemed association with ESCP, in a further testimonial of the vibrancy of our private sector and the key role that family businesses continue to contribute to our ecosystem”.

Commenting on the association of the Al Rostamani Group with the oldest business school in the world and the auspicious advent of its programmes in Dubai, ARG Chairman Marwan Al Rostamani stated:

“This association aligns with the farsighted vision of the UAE leadership and the strategic orientations it had set forth to ensure the knowledge economy of the future and the sustainable future of our youth. I am proud that the inaugural cohort carrying the late Abdulla Hassan Al Rostamani’s name is comprised of such wide array of talent, competences, and determined ambition”.

The President of ESCP, Philippe Houzé, stated:

“The vibrant eco-system of the UAE and the distinguished spirit of innovation, talent honing, creativity, and diversity that Dubai and the Emirates are known for, are the ideal fit for ESCP’s international development. With the official launching of the Inaugural Cohort designated as the “Abdulla Hassan Al Rostamani Inaugural Cohort”, in recognition of the late founder of the Al Rostamani Group, we are particularly pleased to announce the opening of our first branch outside Europe, in association with the Al Rostamani Group, and the upcoming arrival in Dubai of our globally renowned business school programmes, to be offered by DIFC Academy.“

Professor Frank Bournois, Dean of ESCP declared:

“We are proud to offer this programme of excellence to Emirati leaders and future leaders. This carefully selected inaugural cohort is made up of the best and brightest young minds from the 7 Emirates in the UAE, with an impressive gender balanced distribution of young men and young women. We have many projects and I have no doubt that youth from across our European campuses will yearn to join this new campus branch in Dubai as a destination of choice.”

French Ambassador to the UAE Xavier Chatel, said:

“At the occasion of my visit to the new Museum of the Future in Dubai, a symbol of architectural success and promotion of the Emirati legacy, it gave us great pride to announce the opening of a Master of Science for future technologies by the world’s first business school created France in 1819.”

