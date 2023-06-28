ESMT Berlin and BMW Group launch “Change Maker Fellowships”

ESMT Berlin and the BMW Group are partnering to offer ten full-tuition scholarships for the September 2023 intake of the ESMT Global Online MBA.

This programme aims to nurture a new generation of leadership who will drive innovation, sustainability, and positive change in business and society in the future.

The BMA Group Change Maker Fellowship programme builds on the long-term partnership between ESMT and the BMW Group. It is designed to develop tech-savvy future leaders by complementing a STEM degree with business education.

“After the successful start with the BMW Group Fellowship for Ukraine last year, I am beyond delighted that we are again partnering with ESMT Berlin to support the professional future of the next generation. This year, the focus will be on Hungary. With the BMW Group’s emerging production plant in Debrecen, we are at the forefront when it comes to sustainable production and digitalisation. Therefore, we are really pleased to be able to provide our competences in those fields to the talents of tomorrow,” says Ilka Horstmeier, Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG, People and Real Estate, and Labour Relations Director.

“We are delighted to partner with the BMW Group on this transformative initiative,” says Jörg Rocholl, President of ESMT. “The combination of technical and business knowledge is critical for the development of leaders who can tackle complex challenges and make a positive impact on their organisations and society. The Change Maker Fellowships will help us identify and support the next generation of changemakers and innovators.”

The ESMT Global Online MBA is the first completely online programme at the international business school. Decision-making, analytics, and innovation are at the core of the programme. The innovative course is modular and allows students to study at times that fit their schedule and at their own pace. Students may complete the programme in 24 months or take up to five years. There is no physical attendance required, so students can participate from any location.

Application requirements include:

An undergraduate (BSc) degree and/or significant experience in the STEM fields: Science (biology, chemistry, physics, or other natural science) Technology (computing, information technology, automation, digitalisation) Engineering (chemical, civil, electrical, mechanical, environmental, or other engineering application) Mathematics (mathematics, statistics, or other quantitative science)

35 or younger on 1st February 2023

EU citizenship or permanent residency in Hungary for at least three years

When applying for the BMW Group Change Maker Fellowships, candidates will be asked to answer the following question: How will you use the BMW Group Change Maker Fellowship to ensure a more sustainable future?

You can apply for a BMW Group Change Maker Fellowship when you apply to the ESMT Global Online MBA; applications must be submitted by 16th July 2023.

