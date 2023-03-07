Exclusive Data Reveals Places in Scotland with the Highest Apprenticeship Salaries

Scottish Apprenticeship Week will be celebrated 6th-10th March 2023

Ahead of the annual celebration, new data analysis reveals the best locations in Scotland candidates can do an apprenticeship if they’re looking for higher salaries

According to the analysis, Glasgow has the highest salary apprenticeships with an average of £32,861. This is followed by Falkirk and Perth with averages of £23,333 and £22,445

Increasing 84% in the last month, prospective learners across the UK are searching Google for ‘apprenticeships’ 19,000 times a month on average as they weigh up their options for their next career step.

To offer applicants a fair overview, the online apprenticeship review & jobs board, RateMyApprenticeship, has analysed the best apprenticeships based on thousands of internal data that looks at location and salary to help steer candidates in the right direction.

Now, ahead of Scottish Apprenticeship Week, they have narrowed down their data to look at towns and cities across Scotland.

Top 10 Scottish Locations For High Salary Apprenticeships

Ranking Location Average calculated salary (£) 1 Glasgow 32,861 2 Falkirk 23,333 3 Perth 22,445 4 Edinburgh 21,241 5 Helensburgh 20,983 6 Irvine 20,066 7 Dundee 19,064 8 Greenock 19,003 9 Stirling 17,490 10 Peterhead 16,945

Glasgow has the highest-paying apprenticeships, with an average salary of £32,861. This is followed by Flakirk at £23,333 and Perth at £21,445. What’s more, according to the analysis, Helensburgh has the highest-rated apprenticeships, with an average score of 9.27. This is followed by Dundee (9.21) and Falkirk (9.17).

For those looking to earn the big bucks, construction apprenticeships were revealed to be the highest-paid across Scotland, with an average salary of £46,269 per annum – followed by property & surveying (£46,269) and engineering & manufacturing (£24,327).

Co-founder of RateMyApprenticeship, Oliver Sidwell, comments:

“Kickstarting your career isn’t a simple choice and the reality is that there are locations across Scotland that lend themselves better to certain industries to offer more fruitful opportunities. Understanding where these hotspots are can be a useful starting point that, when considered with salary and feasibility of relocating, can help make this big decision more informed.

With more people looking to choose the apprenticeship route, over going to college or university full-time, there has been a growing need for help in finding these jobs and more tailored websites suited for those looking to get into an apprenticeship role.”

