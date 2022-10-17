FIA launches first Engineering Scholarship with Cranfield

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem has announced the FIA’s first motorsport engineering scholarship at Cranfield University.

The Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) is the international governing body for Formula One and many other racing events.

This is the first global talent search initiative from the FIA aimed at removing financial barriers for entry and making it possible for a talented young engineer from one of the FIA regions to obtain a Master’s in Advanced Motorsport Engineering from Cranfield.

The FIA’s member Clubs in 146 countries and their local academic partners have an opportunity for students to participate in the selection process for the scholarship, which will cover both the cost of tuition and living expenses in the UK. The candidates will undergo standard Cranfield selection process and FIA will award the scholarship to the one which best fits its EDI commitments.

Applications are open from 15th October 2022 to 15th February 2023.

FIA President, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, said:

“I am pleased to launch the first FIA motor sport engineering scholarship in partnership with Cranfield University in the UK. I passionately believe that the sport should be open to anyone who has a desire to learn and participate. This scholarship will allow a young person who facing financial challenges the opportunity to study motorsport engineering at the world’s leading university in the field and to bring that knowledge back to their country and community.”

Professor of Automotive Engineering, James Brighton said:

“At the highest levels of motorsport there are still barriers to entry for the brightest engineers, with fierce competition for roles. Engineers need to have a passion for the sport, exceptional technical knowledge, and the ability to work in a fast paced, high-pressure environment.

This scholarship will allow a student that typically would not be able to join us the chance to study in the UK, on our leading postgraduate programme. Through our relationships with the industry combined with their desire, we will build the attributes, skills and network needed to start their motorsport career.”

Cranfield has undertaken research, consultancy and testing for the motorsport sector since the 1970s. It has a diverse staff and student community with people from over 100 countries studying and working at the University. Cranfield is also home to the FIA approved Cranfield Impact Centre and AXSIM which work with F1 and leading motorsport companies. It is regarded as one of the top alma maters for the best motorsport engineers.

