Fife College engineer a successful open day to promote industry opportunities

Over 120 current and prospective students found out more about kick-starting a career in engineering at a recent open day held at Fife College’s Rosyth Campus.

Visitors explored the campus’ industry-standard workshops and discussed with lecturers courses and apprenticeships on offer at the College. These courses would qualify them to apply for roles with employers including Diageo, Babcock and Peachykeen who were all in attendance.

Oceaneering were also on hand to provide advice to potential candidates while several engineering teams from the University of Edinburgh displayed a variety of research and development projects, including formula cars, rockets, and a hyper bullet train model.

Kayleigh Ferguson, Academic and Quality Lead for Engineering and STEM at Fife College, said:

“We were delighted to welcome so many prospective and current students to our Rosyth Campus to find out more about engineering courses on offer here at Fife College.

“There was a keen interest from parents and potential students in a wide range of engineering activities. These included exceptional interactive displays across automation, renewables and alternative energy and green manufacturing.

“It was fantastic to be supported by so many local employers too, all of whom provided information about the wide variety of career opportunities within the industry.

“We look forward to welcoming many new engineering students to our campuses in the near future.”

Published in