Final team member selected to represent Wales on global stage at WorldSkills Shanghai 2026

Six talented Welsh apprentices and students have been selected to represent Team UK at WorldSkills Shanghai 2026, taking place from 22nd-27th September. Known as the “Skills Olympics”, the prestigious international competition will see Wales showcased on a global stage as part of Team UK.

Peter Jenkins from Holyhead has officially been announced as the final Welsh member of Team Wales, taking the final total to six competitors. Currently training with Coleg Menai and working at the Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC), he will be heading to Shanghai to represent the UK in Robot Systems Integration.

The announcement coincides with World Youth Skills Day, which celebrates the importance of equipping young people with the skills needed for future careers.

Alongside his intense training, Peter has shown immense personal strength and resilience following a deeply challenging time. For six years Peter’s father lived with Motor Neuron Disease (MND) and sadly passed away just one day before Peter faced his ultimate selection test.

Despite his grief, Peter chose to compete, finding that the structure and focus of the competition provided a vital sense of purpose during an incredibly difficult moment.

The other five members of the Welsh cohort includes Tomas Ankers (CNC Milling) of Coleg Cambria and Electroimpact, Madeleine Warburton (Renewable Energy) of Grŵp Llandrillo Menai and RWE, Yuliia Batrak (Restaurant Services) of Grŵp Llandrillo Menai and St George’s Hotel, Logan Cook (3D Digital Game Art) of Coleg Gwent, and Finn Gallagher (Web Technologies) of Cardiff University.

Together, they will compete against more than 1,500 young professionals from over 80 countries, testing their skills at the highest level and demonstrating the strength of vocational excellence in Wales.

Their selection follows a rigorous training and competition journey supported by the Welsh Government’s Inspiring Skills Excellence programme, which helps equip young people with the skills needed to succeed in high-level competitions and in the workplace.

WorldSkills is widely regarded as the benchmark for excellence in technical education and training, providing a platform for young people to develop world-class skills while raising the profile of apprenticeships and vocational pathways.

Pearson, the lifelong learning company, is the official partner of Team UK for WorldSkills Shanghai 2026.

Peter Jenkins, Robot Systems Integration competitor said:

“I am excited to finally announce that I have been officially selected to represent the UK at WorldSkills Shanghai 2026!

“This has been a long and admittedly hard journey over the past year, travelling all over the UK to prepare, but taking part in this competition has been keeping me going. Competing at this level requires absolute precision and focus under intense pressure. It’ll be full focus now before Shanghai 2026!”

Deputy Minister for Skills and Tertiary Education, Cefin Campbell said:

“On World Youth Skills Day, it is especially fitting to recognise the outstanding achievements of these young people, whose dedication and talent have earned them a place on Team UK for WorldSkills Shanghai 2026.

“Their success reflects the strength of our investment in skills and training across Wales. Through the Welsh Government’s Inspiring Skills Excellence programme, we are helping learners develop the high-level, industry-relevant skills that employers need and that are essential to our future economy.

“Representing Team UK on the world stage is a remarkable achievement. It demonstrates the value of vocational education in unlocking opportunity, supporting innovation and helping to build a skilled workforce that will drive Wales’ future prosperity. I wish every member of the team the very best as they prepare to compete in Shanghai.”

Ben Blackledge, Chief Executive, WorldSkills UK said:

“Congratulations to the young people who have been selected for Team UK, it is a huge achievement and a proud moment for Wales.

“At a time when employers are sceptical about employing young people Team UK show just how important it is to have young professionals in the workforce. These young technicians have an incredibly valuable mix of world-class technical skills, impressive employability skills and a mindset to succeed. If we are serious about tackling the NEET challenge, we need to get more young people ready for work, and skills competitions are a proven way to improve engagement in training and work readiness.”