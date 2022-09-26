Finalists revealed for Propertymark Qualifications Awards

The shortlists for this year’s Propertymark Qualifications Awards have been announced, with 25 finalists up for eight awards that will celebrate the best of property professionals.

The leading awarding body for the property sector will gather high achievers who have completed qualifications or an apprenticeship over the past year together with the nominated finalists at the British Museum in London on 11 October for one of the biggest celebrations of its kind.

TV personality and Move iQ founder Phil Spencer will host the evening and present the winners with their awards. Phil is working with Propertymark to help educate consumers on the risks of using an unqualified agent and to celebrate the future stars of the sector.

The finalists (in alphabetical order) are:

Nominated categories

Learner of the Year: Keeley Child of Thornley Groves Ltd; Rosie Croft of Brown & Co; Gemma Dawe of Lake District Relocation.

Keeley Child of Thornley Groves Ltd; Rosie Croft of Brown & Co; Gemma Dawe of Lake District Relocation. Rising Star: Lydia Campey of Our House Estate Agents; Georgia Furmidge of David James Estate Agents; Lynette Johnston of PMC Property Management & Lettings.

Lydia Campey of Our House Estate Agents; Georgia Furmidge of David James Estate Agents; Lynette Johnston of PMC Property Management & Lettings. Employer Champion of the Year: Finders Keepers; Miles & Barr; EW Estates.

Finders Keepers; Miles & Barr; EW Estates. Performance-related categories

Level 4 Candidate of the Year: Ramona Hirschi (lettings); Sandie Matthews (lettings); Daniel Nulty (sales).

Ramona Hirschi (lettings); Sandie Matthews (lettings); Daniel Nulty (sales). Auctioneering Candidate of the Year: Karen Evans (property); Puja Mehra (property); Emma Price (chattels).

Karen Evans (property); Puja Mehra (property); Emma Price (chattels). Sales Candidate of the Year: Jacob Littorin; Vicky Mackay; Catherine Slater.

Jacob Littorin; Vicky Mackay; Catherine Slater. Lettings Candidate of the Year: Hannah Baldwick; Uzochi Ejimofor; Ieva Sataite; Phoebe Wontner.

Hannah Baldwick; Uzochi Ejimofor; Ieva Sataite; Phoebe Wontner. Apprentice of the Year: Abigail Brown; Alfie Copperthwaite; Carys Reid.

Propertymark Qualifications is the UK awarding body provides professional qualifications for the leading sector brands. Over the past year nearly 7,000 new learners registered for a qualification, going on to take more than 10,600 exams.

The annual awards ceremony gives a platform to those who achieve outstanding results in their examinations and apprenticeship assessments. This year’s event sponsor is Gallagher, an insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting firm.

Michael Smith, Head of Propertymark Qualifications, said:

“Congratulations to all our finalists. As the number of people seeking qualifications rises, it is becoming increasingly competitive just to make it onto the shortlist for our annual awards.

“We are really looking forward to getting all the candidates together to share and celebrate their success stories, all of which reflect the professionalism of agents and the attraction of careers in the industry. The ceremony at the stunning British Museum is shaping up to be a fantastic event and one of our best yet.”

A limited number of tickets are available for the ceremony, book at www.propertymark.co.uk/careers-learning/qualifications/awards.html

