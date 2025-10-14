First Cohort of Nursing Associate Apprentices at Telford College

The first group of students on a new Nursing Associate apprenticeship delivered at Telford College by Keele University have begun their studies.

A partnership between Keele University, Telford College, and NHS partners has been established to help boost skills and education opportunities for people in Shropshire with a suite of new courses, beginning with the Nursing Associate apprenticeship.

It is being delivered from the Clinical Skills Centre at Telford College’s Wellington campus, with regular skills sessions and remote lectures delivered by experts from Keele University.

The course, which is approved by the Nursing and Midwifery Council, takes a practical approach to help students develop the knowledge, skills and behaviours required to be a Nursing Associate.

Students who successfully complete the course also have the option to complete an 18-month “top up” course afterwards to become a fully qualified nurse.

The partnership between Keele and Telford College will also lead to further healthcare courses being developed in the coming years.

Mother-of-four Emma Churm from Telford, part of the inaugural cohort, said: “I’ve always wanted to be a nurse, but have not really had the opportunity to study in the past, through either financial circumstances or family.

“I’m really proud to have been given this opportunity, and there are really exciting times ahead. This is right on my doorstep, which means I can walk to work.”

Sarah Davies, executive director for partnerships and employer engagement at Telford College, said: “This is an exciting time for the people of Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin. For too long, we have seen talented individuals leave the county to pursue nursing careers elsewhere.

“This unique partnership marks a turning point – ensuring that vacancies are filled by local people and that both the college and university continue to build a strong, sustainable pipeline for the future healthcare workforce.”

Marie Doherty, head of the school of nursing and midwifery at Keele University, said: “We’re incredibly proud to see the first cohort of Nursing Associate apprentices begin their journey with us.

“This programme is a testament to the strength of our partnership with Telford College and our NHS colleagues, and reflects our shared commitment to expanding healthcare education and workforce development in Shropshire.

“The NMC accreditation is a significant milestone, and we’re excited to see how this practical, skills-focused course will empower students to make a real difference in their communities.”

Alison Trumper, from NHS Shropshire Telford and Wrekin said she hoped the partnership would attract ‘young people who would never aspire to go to university’ to help fill skills caps across the health and social care sectors.

“The skills lab at Telford College simulates a hospital and a home environment providing a fantastic environment for them to learn and develop in as close to a real-life setting as is possible,” she said.