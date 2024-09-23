Former Cardiff and Vale College Hospitality learner Ruby wins Best in Nation at WorldSkills Lyon 2024

Former Cardiff and Vale College HND in Hospitality Management learner Ruby Pile has won the award for Best in Nation in WorldSkills Lyon 2024.

Ruby, who works at the prestigious Michelin-star Restaurant Hywel Jones at Lucknam Park Hotel and Spa, was competing as part of Team UK in the WorldSkills – commonly known as the ‘Skills Olympics’ – International Finals in the Restaurant Service category. She completed her HND at CAVC in December last year, while still in training for the competition.

“It is an honour to have won best in nation in WorldSkills Lyon 2024,” Ruby said. “I am entirely grateful to the WorldSkills team for awarding me this medal and I see this medal as an overall win to my performance throughout competition in Lyon as well as all of my hard work in training over the past two years.

“Competing in the WorldSkills International Finals was the best experience I have ever had. It was a very challenging couple of days both mentally and physically, however it was all worth it and it has shaped me into the person I am today.”

Ruby started her WorldSkills journey while studying Level 2 and 3 Hospitality courses at CAVC, before progressing on to the HND in Hospitality. With the support of CAVC staff, she regularly competed in regional and national skills competitions, and also found employment with Lucknam Park while studying at the College.

“I cannot begin the explain the immense amount of support CAVC has given me during my preparation for Lyon,” Ruby said. “Studying at CAVC allowed me to have the best access to training facilities to practise my skills for Lyon.”

Ruby continues to work at Lucknam Park and is studying International Hotel and Hospitality Management at Cardiff Metropolitan University. In future she plans to travel the world, working in the highest hotels and restaurants to expand her experience and knowledge of management.

“CAVC and participating in WorldSkills Lyon have already helped me achieve my ambitions,” Ruby said. “Not only the fact that I have now got the skills and qualifications to go anywhere I want but also the immense support and network systems I have built along the way.”

Having competed against the best young people in the world in her chosen career path, Ruby is a firm believer in the importance of competitions like WorldSkills and the benefits competing can have.

“My advice for younger people who might consider taking part in their chosen competition would be to take every opportunity that arises,” Ruby said. “You truly never know how far you can go and how much you can achieve as well as becoming the best version of yourself, professionally and personally.”

WorldSkills Team UK was selected, mentored and trained by WorldSkills UK in partnership with leading learning company Pearson.

Ben Blackledge, Chief Executive, WorldSkills UK said:

“Ruby delivered a fantastic performance at WorldSkills Lyon 2024, and we are thrilled she was awarded Best in Nation.

“Throughout her training with WorldSkills UK and during the competition, Ruby has embodied the spirit of Team UK, and her hard work, commitment and dedication has shone through. This recognition not only celebrates Ruby’s achievements, but we hope it will show other young people that apprenticeships and technical training can lead to success in work and life.”

Cardiff and Vale College Principal Sharon James-Evans said:

“Congratulations and a massive well done to Ruby for winning Best in Nation in the WorldSkills Finals – it’s an amazing achievement and a real boost to her CV. We’re all so very proud of you, Ruby.



“Ruby has excelled at every level of the WorldSkills and Skills Competition Wales contests, and her well-deserved reward is to be named Best in Nation at the International Finals. I’d finally like to say a massive ‘thank you’ to all of the College staff who have supported Ruby to reach this exceptional level.”