Genius Group Launches California Business School MBA with Masterclasses by NY Times Bestselling Authors and World-Renowned Business Leaders

The global edtech and entrepreneur education group, Genius Group, has launched the California Business School at its subsidiary The University of Antelope Valley in California to run its fully accredited flagship MBA program.

Students enrolled in the course will have the opportunity to access a Global Entrepreneur Program, which will feature content and coursework delivered by New York Times Bestselling Authors and world-renowned business leaders. This special access granted to students in the MBA program will enable them to learn from high-profile entrepreneurs across leadership, marketing, technology, and entrepreneurship. These include:

Salim Ismail is an Indo-Canadian serial entrepreneur, angel investor, author, speaker, and technology strategist. He was the Founding Executive Director of Singularity University and lead author of the international best-seller Exponential Organizations. In March 2017 he was named to the board of the XPRIZE Foundation. He is a serial entrepreneur having co-founded a number of tech companies (Confabb PubSub Concepts and Ångströ, acquired by Google in 2010) and led Brickhouse, Yahoo!’s internal incubator for new products. He is the lead author of the new Exponential Organizations 2.0, and the founder of OpenExO, where he serves as Chairman.

Peter Diamandis is the founder and executive chairman of the XPRIZE Foundation, the Founder and Curator of Abundance360, and the executive founder of Singularity University, a graduate-level Silicon Valley institution that counsels the world’s leaders on exponentially growing technologies. He has a Master’s degree from MIT and a medical degree from Harvard University. He is a New York Times Bestselling author of three books: “Abundance, The Future Is Better Than You Think”, “BOLD, How to go Big, Create Wealth & Impact the World” and “The Future is Faster Than You Think.”

Genius Group’s CEO and a New York Times Best-selling Author himself, Roger James Hamilton will lead the MBA Program, and states;

“We are excited to be partnering with Peter Diamandis and Salim Ismail in our Entrepreneur Program. Peter is well known for working with top leaders, entrepreneurs and changemakers through X Prize and his Abundance360 Summit, and Salim works with companies globally with his OpenExO certification and training programs. Both are pioneers in creating models for entrepreneurs, leaders and companies to scale through exponential times.”

“Partnering with Peter and Salim is part of Genius Group’s focus at bringing the very best educators and thought leaders within entrepreneurship to our students, and scaling their learning models to countries throughout our global student and partner community.”

Program Information

UAV, and its California Business School, are accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC). In addition to the MBA coursework, the MBA at UAV’s California Business School features opportunities for students to attend optional guest lectures from global experts in entrepreneurship, leadership, and wealth accumulation.

The course is suitable for startup entrepreneurs, serial entrepreneurs and corporate leaders with an MBA seeking to build their entrepreneur skills and connections globally from world class thought leaders and university faculty, with exposure to entrepreneurs, companies and investors globally.

Graduate students can attend the MBA program at the UAV California School of Business on location at UAV campus in Lancaster, California, or online. The GeniusU Entrepreneur Certificate is a fully online program.

