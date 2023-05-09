Glasgow Clyde College launches world’s first TikTok prospectus

Glasgow Clyde College (GCC) has created the world’s first ever TikTok prospectus, aimed at helping Gen Z-ers acrossScotland make their next steps after taking exams this month.

In recent years, the social media app has exploded in popularity amongst young people, becoming the go-to search engine for 40% of 16-24 year olds – hunting for everything from restaurant and travel recommendations to cleaning or DIY hacks – and now, they can even apply to college.

GCC has curated a series of ‘ProspecToks’ that give real-life insight to young people who are considering going to college through short videos on the social media platform, in addition to the traditional paperback booklets.

Given the importance of the social networking app in young people’s lives, the college is also opening up enquiries via TikTok, with anyone keen to hear more about a course being able to begin their sign-up process by simply sending a direct message to the college before being advised on next steps.

Working with current students to create the ProspecToks, the video prospectus includes Beauty & Make Up, Travel & Tourism, Healthcare, Fashion and Textiles and Business, and shines a spotlight on typical classes, practical workshops, and college facilities available at GCC.

From ‘day in the life’ style shorts, to videos documenting practical lessons, GCC’s TikTok prospectus offers young people a window into student life at one of Glasgow’s most popular colleges. Launching today (Tuesday, 9thMay), the ProspecToks will be rolled out across//www.tiktok.com/@glasgow_clyde_college?lang=en“>Glasgow Clyde College’s TikTok accountover the next 10 days.

Jon Vincent, Principal at Glasgow Clyde College said:

“We’re very proud of our pioneering approach at Glasgow Clyde College, and are always looking at new ways to engage with young people and school leavers. With so many people using TikTok on a regular basis, it felt like a great opportunity to showcase our college’s offering.

“College is about so much more than just the course you study. We’re lucky to have some really creative students in our midst, and they’ve perfectly captured what a day as a GCC student can look like, from going to classes, workshops and field trips, to even grabbing lunch at the canteen with your friends – all whilst having fun and experiencing life in a busy, bustling city.

“Whether you’re about to finish your exams and are dreaming of becoming a fashion designer or entrepreneur, or are in full-time work and are looking to further your skills, GCC’s vast range of courses can help you achieve your goals.”

Glasgow Clyde College has three campuses across the city – Anniesland, Cardonald and Langside – and has availability for full and part time courses starting in August.

To find out more, please visit https://www.glasgowclyde.ac.uk/fulltime/august-courses

