Lord Combustion Services supports launch of innovative heat pump training centre

A state-of-the-art heat pump training centre which will develop essential skills in renewable heating technology has opened with support from sustainability experts Lord Combustion Services.

The innovative facility at Stratford-upon-Avon College in Warwickshire represents a significant step forward in increasing the capacity within the West Midlands to deliver training in growing green industries and support efforts to achieve Net Zero by 2030.

Lord Combustion Services, an award-winning commercial heating and ventilation specialist based in Oldbury, has provided technical expertise and industry insight to support the development of the centre. The company’s involvement ensures that the facility is equipped to deliver training which reflects industry best practices and addresses the growing demand for heat pump installation skills.

The Heating and Ventilation Academy was officially opened with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday (May 12) attended by key stakeholders and industry professionals including Lord Combustion Services.

The centre will provide specialist training to students and upskilling opportunities for businesses adapting to the changing heating technology.

The facility features training rigs that simulate real-world heat pump installations, allowing hands-on experience with the latest renewable heating systems so students can be fully equipped with the skills demanded by employers across the region.

Lord Combustion Services works at the forefront of energy-efficient solutions by converting customer fossil fuel systems to renewable and hybrid systems. The company made the West Midlands Net Zero Business Pledge in 2022 and won the sustainability trophy at the 2021 West Midlands Business Masters Awards, organised by regional news website Business Desk.

Managing Director Stuart Smith said:

“We are delighted to support Stratford-upon-Avon College with this important initiative that aligns perfectly with our commitment to sustainability and developing green skills across the West Midlands.

“As specialists in energy-efficient heating solutions with a proud heritage dating back to 1982, we understand the critical importance of training the next generation of engineers to meet the challenges of decarbonising our heating systems.

“This new training centre will play a vital role in equipping people with the technical skills needed to support the transition to renewable heating technologies, creating quality jobs while helping the region reduce its environmental impact. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with the College and helping to shape a workforce ready for the net zero economy.”

As part of Solihull College & University Centre, Stratford-upon-Avon College was awarded funding from the Local Skills Improvement Fund (LSIF), along with backing from West Midlands Combined Authority and Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce.

The centre will serve as a regional hub for heat pump installation training, with the College actively collaborating with employers across the West Midlands and Warwickshire to ensure awareness of the training opportunities available. This collaborative approach aims to address skills gaps in the renewable energy sector and support the region’s transition to more sustainable heating solutions.

Dr Rebecca Gater, Principal of Stratford-upon-Avon College, said:

“The opening of our heat pump installation training centre marks a significant milestone in our commitment to providing industry-relevant training that addresses both regional skills needs and the climate emergency.

“We are grateful for the support and industry insight provided by Lord Combustion Services, whose experience in sustainable heating systems has been invaluable in developing a training offering that truly reflects industry standards. This collaboration demonstrates the power of education and business working together to create positive environmental and economic outcomes for our region.”