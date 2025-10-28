Global Careers Alliance Partners with Punjab, Pakistan to Export British Vocational Standards

The internationalisation of UK vocational education took another strategic leap forward as Global Careers Alliance (GCA) formalised a partnership with the Punjab Chief Minister’s Taskforce on Skills Development Punjab, marking a major step in exporting UK skills systems and standards abroad.

In a high-level roundtable held in Birmingham, Chairman Adnan Afzal Chattha met with Safaraz Ali and Waheed Azam, Co-CEOs of Global Careers Alliance, alongside key stakeholders from the UK skills sector. The meeting underscored Punjab’s growing commitment to equipping its labour force with internationally recognised training that aligns with the needs of the global jobs market.

Discussions focused on scaling up vocational and technical training in Pakistan and building pathways to overseas employment, particularly in high-demand sectors across the Gulf region. The partnership reflects a model of UK education export rooted not only in qualifications but in employability, career outcomes, and international mobility.

Chairman Adnan Afzal Chattha remarked:

“This partnership with Global Careers Alliance aligns perfectly with Punjab’s vision to develop a globally competitive workforce. By focusing on international labour standards and global career opportunities, we aim to transform our labour force into a significant economic asset capable of contributing effectively to both domestic and international economies.”

A cornerstone of the collaboration is the development of a “Punjab Skills Information System” a data-led platform that will enable evidence-based decisions for vocational training provision, labour market alignment, and overseas deployment. The partners also committed to co-designing enhancements to Punjab’s National Vocational Framework, aligning it with UK qualification models and international standards.

Safaraz Ali, Founder and Co-CEO of GCA, added:

“This is more than a partnership, it’s a demonstration of the UK’s ability to export educational know-how that leads to real-world employment outcomes. At Global Careers Alliance, we are committed to skills that lead to dignity, mobility, and economic progress. Together with Punjab, we aim to open global doors for local talent.”

This development builds on GCA’s existing footprint across Pakistan and the wider Gulf, where the organisation is supporting skills mobilisation and workforce readiness programmes in sectors such as construction, healthcare, logistics, and hospitality.

Global Careers Alliance is a UK-founded organisation focused on bridging the gap between vocational education and international employment. Working closely with UK awarding bodies, global employers, and government stakeholders, GCA delivers targeted training, international certification, and structured job placements for Pakistani citizens.

Through this latest initiative, GCA continues its mission to not only uplift communities and reduce unemployment, but also to export UK vocational excellence to emerging global labour markets, contributing to the UK’s soft power, skills diplomacy, and economic influence abroad.