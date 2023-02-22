Global leader of smart home solutions provides materials and insights to the next generation of plumbing professionals

Related Articles
Setting and delivering the assessment for a qualification
Condition G1 – Setting the assessment G1.1 In setting an assessment for a qualification which it makes available, an awarding organisation must ensure that the…
Design and development of qualifications
We are phasing the introduction of some of these rules. Read more about this. Condition E1 – Qualifications having an objective and support Qualifications to…
Subject-by-subject support for GCSE, AS and A level students in 2022
Additional support this year A package of support has been put in place for students taking GCSE, AS and A level qualifications in summer 2022.…
Organisations across Plymouth open their doors for the Fab City Plymouth Open Day 2021
Co-hosted by Plymouth College of Art’s (@plymouthart) Smart Citizens Programme and the University of Plymouth’s (@PlymUni) Digital Fabrication and Immersive Media Laboratories, the Open Day saw…
Electric is the right choice – for the environment, for jobs, for our children’s futures. But like all revolutions, this one requires fuel. The fuel of skills
Outcome and response to the ending the sale of new petrol, diesel and hybrid cars and vans In 2019, the UK made history by becoming the first…
Materials science technologist
Reference Number: ST0675 Details of standard Occupation summary The Materials Science Technologist occupation is at the forefront materials innovation in the Petrochemical, Pharmaceutical, Engineering, Construction,…
Responses