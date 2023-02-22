Shopping Cart

From education to employment

Global leader of smart home solutions provides materials and insights to the next generation of plumbing professionals

Cambridge Regional College February 22, 2023
0 Comments
Cambridge Regional College’s partnership with Resideo, a leading global provider of smart home solutions, is ensuring that plumbing apprentices are being trained on the latest technology and gaining insights from industry.

As part of CRC’s commitment to ensuring students gain the skills and knowledge that employers want and need in the region, working in partnership with industry is central to this strong-for-skills strategy. The relationship between CRC and Resideo is an excellent example of how working with industry allows for the latest knowledge and working practices to inform the curriculum and ensures students learn on the latest technology through donations and reduced rates.  

Lisa Clements, an Apprentice Level 3 Plumber and Gas professional, Ian Stacey, an Assessor and IQA in Plumbing and Gas, and John Malone, Deputy Work-Based Learning Manager for Construction, were present for the occasion and captured in a photograph with the Resideo team. The photo was taken around a S plan + heating system wiring board which the plumbing apprentices are currently completing as part of their assessment, using controls supplied by Resideo.

Also in attendance were Richard Moore, an Assessor in Plumbing and Gas, Katy Spurdens, Resideo Area Sales Manager for East Anglia, and Martin Wilson, Commercial Leader UK Resideo
Published in: Education, Skills and apprenticeships
Cambridge Regional College

