GMI Construction Group Apprentices Accept Ambassadorial Roles

Four GMI Construction Group apprentices have taken on ambassadorial roles as part of a Leeds City Council initiative that highlights the benefits of ‘earning while you learn.’

Nathan Jones, Duncan Hallam, Archie Bean, and Max Kelly have joined the council’s Apprenticeship Ambassador Programme and will visit schools across the city, speaking to students at career fairs, assemblies, and classroom advice sessions.

They will also represent GMI and the wider construction industry each quarter at one of Leeds City Council’s career events.

Working alongside Leeds Apprenticeship Hub, the four will help raise awareness of apprenticeships whilst giving impartial advice and guidance.

GMI Construction Group, which is headquartered in the city, has long been committed to providing opportunities for apprentices, trainees, and graduates, and last year joined the prestigious 5% Club of employers who have placed more than 5% of their workforce in ‘earn as you learn’ positions.

One of the largest independent construction companies in the North of England and the Midlands, it offers apprenticeships in levels 2 to 6 in such disciplines as quantity surveying, technical, construction and the built environment.

Leeds City Council has already provided full training to each of the four GMI apprentices for their ambassadorial roles, and they will now work alongside its employment and skills officers in addressing the shortfall in current and future construction skills within the city region.

Claire Preston, Head of Responsible Business at GMI, said:

“As a company we are committed to developing the workforce of the future and apprenticeships are a gateway to a range of opportunities for career progression.

“At GMI, we pay our apprentices the National Living Wage while they gain hands on experience and industry recognised qualifications. We are extremely proud that four of our apprentices have been chosen to represent the construction sector as part of the Apprenticeship Ambassador Programme.”

Arche Bean, 21, from Wakefield, whose apprenticeship is in construction management, said:

“We are looking forward to talking about our own positive experiences and hopefully inspire many others to consider a career in construction.”

Councillor Jonathan Pryor, Deputy Leader of Leeds City Council and executive member for Economy, Culture and Education said:

“Apprenticeship opportunities continue to grow across Leeds, and having actual apprentices to explain what they are doing and the benefits of taking this route really helps people to understand and make informed decisions about their future and the potential of taking on an apprentice or undertaking an apprenticeship.”

