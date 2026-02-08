Apprenticeship Clearing Pilot Launches to Unlock 50,000 New Opportunities

Young people across the country are to benefit from a clearer path into apprenticeships, as the Prime Minister vows to “unlock opportunities for young people across the country” ahead of National Apprenticeship Week.

New pilots to match ‘near miss’ applicants with similar apprenticeship opportunities in their area set to be rolled out later this year.

Comes alongside new online platform to give young people clear, accessible information about apprenticeships and career outcomes.

Overhaul to skills system comes as Government looks to put apprenticeships on a level footing with university degrees.

The government is set to pilot a university clearance-style system where ‘near miss’ applicants who don’t secure their top choice apprenticeship will be re-directed to similar opportunities in their area.

Delivered in partnership with employers and Mayoral Strategic Authorities who know their skills needs best, this pilot will test how we can re-direct young people to other suitable employers and apprenticeships on their doorstep if they were unsuccessful in their initial applications.

An online platform will bring together information on apprenticeships in one place for young people, many of whom are keen to explore the apprenticeship route but don’t know where to start.

The platform will include new data showing actual earnings and how apprentices have progressed after completing their training, helping young people compare options and understand which apprenticeships lead to lasting careers.

This will mean employers – particularly small and medium-sized businesses – gain access to a stronger pipeline of motivated young talent, helping to close skills gaps

Backed by the Growth and Skills Levy, these measures will help deliver 50,000 more apprenticeships for young people, forming a key step toward the Government’s ambition for two thirds of young people to reach higher-level learning or take up a high-quality apprenticeship.

The government has already made progress in getting more people into apprenticeships with 353,500 apprenticeship starts in the first year of this government – 13,920 more than the year before (2023/24).

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said:

“Apprenticeships give young people real experience, real prospects, and a real route into good careers.

“But for too long young people have been held back from the opportunities they need to get on in life because of outdated assumptions about how to make it into a successful career.

“We’re unlocking opportunities for young people across the country by making it easier and faster to get the skills that matter, so more young people can build a secure life for themselves.”

This sits alongside plans announced yesterday to fast‑track apprenticeships, which will dramatically speed up how new courses are created, to keep pace with the industries powering the UK’s growth — from clean energy and advanced manufacturing to digital tech and modern construction.

It also comes as Centrica today announces 500 new apprenticeships in 2026, helping to equip Britain’s next generation of engineers with the skills needed to drive the energy transition.

As part of the two-year programme, apprentices at Centrica will benefit from hands-on training in the latest low-carbon technologies—including heat pumps, EV chargers, solar panels and battery storage.

With access to four of Centrica’s existing award-winning academies plus the new state of the art £35 million Net Zero Training Academy in Lutterworth, Leicestershire, opening in May, they’ll gain real-world experience in full-size eco houses and advanced research labs—learning the skills needed to deliver the homes of tomorrow.

Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden said:

“Apprenticeships offer young people the opportunity to earn and learn and are a proven route into good jobs, but too many young people don’t know enough about them.

“We’re changing that. Clearer information, better support, and real opportunities to help more young people get into jobs of the future and for those who miss out and will help employers find the talent they need.

“And we’re giving those who miss out on their top choice apprenticeship a second chance by matching them with another opportunity in their area – this is good for them and good for businesses.”

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said:

“It’s vital that we provide opportunities for people to develop the skills employers need, helping them into good jobs and in turn growing the economy. Apprenticeships are a key part of this, providing routes into a wide range of sectors and enabling people to learn on the job while earning money.

“This new clearing-style service will give young people all the information they need on how to apply for apprenticeships and offer pathways into other opportunities if they miss out on their top choice. With this improved support, more young people will be able to access high quality apprenticeships and in turn lasting careers, helping to close skills gaps and boost our economy.

“This week, ministers across government are expected go on visits across the country to champion reforms to boost apprenticeships, back British industry and equip young people with the skills needed to seize the opportunities created by the government’s unprecedented investment in transport, energy, and housing infrastructure projects.”

On Monday, the Work and Pensions Secretary will join apprentices and employers at the TfL Apprenticeships Fair, ahead of the first under‑20 train drivers beginning training this spring.

In Bristol, the Employment Minister Diana Johnson will meet young jobseekers and providers at a regional jobs fair, showcasing the growing opportunities across the West of England.

Later in the week, the Minister for Climate will meet apprentices at the Nuclear Skills Academy in Derby, while clean energy careers will be highlighted at the Clean Energy Jobs Fair at Barnsley College, where employers including Octopus and ITM Power will demonstrate new pathways into the energy workforce of the future.

The Department for Work an Pensions and Ministry of Defence are also expected to announce a first of its kind partnership to create direct routes from Jobcentre Plus into Armed Forces careers.

The partnership will highlight the transferable skills the Armed Forces provide, from engineering, cyber and logistics— bringing the MoD and DWP closer together in supporting young people into high‑skill, high‑paying careers.

Too many people currently lack the skills to get into work or progress once in it. With the jobs market evolving faster than ever, the Government is determined to put that right — building a skills and apprenticeship system that supports young people and employers.

The government has already launched a wider drive to boost the opportunities available to young people across the country, including an £820 million investment in the Youth Guarantee and creating 350,000 new training and workplaces and over 360 youth hubs across Great Britain.

By working with businesses, colleges, universities and local leaders — and guided by the Industrial Strategy — the Government will deliver the step‑change needed to prepare the workforce for the future and unlock opportunity across every region.

Yiannis Koursis OBE, CEO, The Bedford College Group, said:

“The world of apprenticeships is indeed complex. It requires the individual to have received effective and impartial Careers Education, Information, Advice and Guidance, to know what is on offer, what the differences are between going to College and/or University or undertaking an apprenticeship, what the pay is and how it works, and where to go to access it. The changes will help simplify the system, increase access, and, more importantly, offer chances to more young and adult people to gain meaningful employment in key sectors by matching them with local opportunities. The result will be people not missing out, businesses will get a more organised pipeline of productive candidates, and we get closer to the Government target of 10% of people undertaking higher technical courses or apprenticeships by 2040.”

David Hughes, Chief Executive, Association of Colleges, said:

“Apprenticeships are a fantastic route to the world of work for our young people, and colleges across the country work hand-in-hand with employers to design and run courses which are exciting and purposeful for learners. We know that there are far more young people who want to start an apprenticeship than jobs available, so we welcome any activity that makes it easier to join up that demand from young people with employers wanting to offer apprenticeships.”

Linda Dean, Chief Commercial and People Officer at Blackpool and The Fylde College, said:

“Apprenticeships are a critical and fast-growing route into skilled employment, but the system has not always been easy for young people or business to navigate.

“A clearer, more joined-up approach – with better online information on pay, progression and outcomes, and a clearing style route for near-miss applicants – should remove significant barriers. Anything that will help more young people to secure the right opportunity for them, and more businesses to access a wider pool of talent is to be supported and celebrated.”

Cllr Tom Hunt, Chair of the LGA’s Inclusive Growth Committee, said:

“With their unique connection to local employers and residents, councils will be crucial partners with mayoral strategic authorities in the successful delivery of this new apprenticeship pilot initiative, which will enable areas to better target support.

“This unique connection exists in all councils across England, and we are keen to work with Government to ensure this is extended quickly to all areas across the country.”

Richard Parker, Mayor of the West Midlands, said:

“Apprenticeships change lives. They give young people a route into good jobs, real skills and they build confidence – without having to choose between learning and earning.

“This reform is about opening doors that too often stay shut. If a young person is good enough, motivated enough and just misses out first time, the system should help them find another opportunity nearby – not leave them stuck or starting again.

“Breaking down these barriers and bringing local leaders into the process puts apprenticeships where they belong – on a par with university and at the heart of opportunity in our region and beyond. I want every young person to be able to live, learn and earn here in the West Midlands.”