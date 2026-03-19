College unveils retrofit training houses to support construction skills

Facilities will help upgrade thousands of older Midlands homes

South & City College Birmingham (SCCB) welcomed Richard Parker, Mayor of the West Midlands, to officially unveil two purpose-built training houses designed to equip students with the skills needed to retrofit older homes and install the latest smart technologies.

Funded by the West Midlands and Warwickshire Local Skills Improvement Plan (LSIP), with support from the West Midlands Combined Authority, the new facilities – unique within the FE sector – will help train construction professionals to improve the energy efficiency of homes across the region.

One of the properties has been designed to replicate a typical 1930s home – of which there are estimated to be around 300,000 across the WMCA area – giving students hands-on experience of the types of retrofit challenges commonly found in older housing stock. The second property, meanwhile, showcases modern energy-efficient construction and smart home technologies, including the latest heat pumps and electric vehicle charging.

Mike Hopkins MBE, Principal at SCCB, said:

“Our retrofit training houses provide a unique ‘real world’ environment reflecting the realities of working within existing homes. It enables students and companies to experience the real requirements faced during retrofit projects.

“In a traditional workshop, learners often practise individual tasks on demonstration rigs or walls, but retrofit projects require multiple trades to work together within the constraints of a real property and working with the traditional build and materials that are present in properties locally.

“By training in a realistic domestic setting – complete with room layouts and restricted spaces – our students will develop the practical problem-solving skills needed to deliver effective retrofit projects. Ultimately, this will help ensure the region has the skilled workforce needed to improve housing energy efficiency and support the West Midlands’ transition to a low-carbon future.”

In the 1930s property, learners will explore the building fabric and layout, whilst examining the challenges associated with retrofitting older homes. Training will focus on inspection, assessment, planning retrofit measures and practising installations in controlled sections, rather than completing a full permanent retrofit.

The second home, meanwhile, has been designed with interchangeable or resettable training areas, meaning components such as insulation systems, heating equipment, ventilation

systems or pipework can be installed, removed and reinstalled by different groups of learners. This allows multiple cohorts to practise the same skills without permanently altering the building.

The facilities will support experienced tradespeople to upskill in areas such as low-carbon heating, heat networks and energy efficiency – helping them quickly transition into roles that support the region’s net-zero ambitions. At the same time, younger trainees will be equipped with the skills to ensure long-term workforce sustainability. The college expects the facilities to support up to 250 learners and industry professionals each year – contributing significantly to the region’s growing demand for green construction skills.

Richard Parker, Mayor of the West Midlands, said:

“Right now, we’re building more homes than ever across the region, and at the same time rolling out our biggest programme yet to upgrade older, colder homes to modern efficiency standards. These are huge opportunities, but we need skilled people to make it happen.

“That’s why we’re investing in facilities like these at South & City College. It was brilliant to see how they’re helping experienced tradespeople learn vital new skills to boost their income in a fast-growing part of our economy, and also setting young people on the path to what I know will be a rewarding, long-term career in construction for them.”