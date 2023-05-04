Hannah constructs her future with a Higher Level Apprenticeship

Hannah Scott Burrows, hailing from Dungannon’s CastleCaulfield, is currently pursuing a Higher Level Apprenticeship (HLA) BSc Hons in Construction Engineering and Management at the Dungannon campus of South West College.

Through her HLA studies, Hannah is also employed as a Technical Engineer at Keyfix in Cookstown. By choosing this alternative degree level route, Hannah learns from experienced professionals while getting paid, gaining valuable on-the-job training, and earning industry-recognized qualifications. Plus, she has little to no debt, and is enroute to a fulfilling career with endless potential for growth.

Having completed her GCSEs at the Royal School Dungannon, Hannah embarked on A Levels with the intention of pursuing a career in construction. However, she soon realized that A-Levels were not for her and sought out South West College, which offered a more practical approach to learning and a wealth of opportunities for women in the construction industry. Another factor that drew Hannah to South West College was its convenient location, which allowed her to continue working part-time while living at home.

With her sights set on building a successful career, Hannah enrolled on the BTEC Level 3 in Construction and Built Environment course, and later advanced to a Foundation degree in Construction Engineering with Surveying at the college. Thanks to her prior qualifications, Hannah was able to smoothly transition on to a HLA BSc (HONS) Construction Engineering and Management program, which she is presently pursuing while working as a Technical Engineer at Keyfix in Cookstown.

Speaking about her more hands-on journey, she said:

“I cannot thank SWC enough for their unwavering support and teaching over the past 5 years. With their guidance, I am now putting into practice all that I have learned to add value to my work in the industry.

The courses at SWC have equipped me with invaluable skills, that I now utilise in my role at Keyfix such as marking up buildings for cavity trays, reviewing drawings, coordinating with the design team and buyers, and engineering cavity trays to be sent to site. The practical element of the courses was also a major highlight for me, whether it was surveying a building or learning from live sites and experienced professionals.

The skills and knowledge I gained at SWC were instrumental in securing my current job, and I always had a lecturer to consult about upcoming opportunities and interviews.”

For anyone considering their options, or for young people that feel school might not be for them, Hannah encourages them to explore the wealth of courses available at their local College.

She said: “SWC offers a unique learning experience, distinct from high school, where you can enjoy enhanced independence. All the lecturers I have encountered have always pushed students to do the best they can and are there if extra support is needed. SWC also has smaller class sizes than the average university, therefore lecturers can offer more personalized attention to each student.”

