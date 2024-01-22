High-quality IAG demonstrated by Parenta Training

Parenta Training, the UK’s largest training provider of childcare apprenticeships kicks off its 25th Anniversary year with a celebration of quality.

Its first annual ‘continuous improvement check’ (CIC) since achieving matrix Standard accreditation in 2023 demonstrated the high quality of Information Advice and Guidance it provides nationally to its 2000+ childcare apprentices and their employers, each year.

Owned by the Department for Education, the matrix Standard is the international quality standard for organisations that deliver information, advice and/or guidance (IAG), either as their sole purpose or as part of their wider service offer. Post accreditation, the annual CIC seeks to explore how the organisation is progressing against specific themes from the main matrix audit.

Speaking from Parenta’s HQ in Maidstone, Kent CEO Allan Presland said;

“What a great start to our 25th Anniversary year. Our commitment to Information, Advice and Guidance is reflected in its thoroughness, accuracy, and relevance to each of our learner’s unique needs and circumstances. The delivery of this guidance is done with clarity and accessibility, considering the learner’s level of understanding and cultural background. I take immense pride in acknowledging that the Parenta team diligently assists our learners in making well-informed decisions about their education, training, and career paths, offering unconditional support to help them achieve their goals.”

Published in