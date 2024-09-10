Highgrove Education Launches Global Online School to Offer British Education for Students Worldwide

Founded by the team behind Harrow School Online, Highgrove Online School delivers UK GCSEs and A-levels, complemented by electives and tuition services

Highgrove Education, a global online school and school services provider, has announced its official launch and opening for the 2024/2025 academic year. Its flagship school, Highgrove Online School, aims to provide an outstanding British education for ambitious pupils studying GCSEs and A levels online. Highgrove Education was founded by Heather Rhodes, who was the Principal of Harrow School Online for four years.

Its academic teaching team boasts a distinguished track record including its impressive A level results for 2024. A-level results in courses taught with flipped learning, where there are just two scheduled lessons a week per subject, were: 50% A*, 75% A*or A and 88% A* to B, against a national average of 9.3%. The team has seen first-hand how students at Highgrove progress with their study and courses which are taught in a flipped learning style. This involves students studying at a pace that suits them, joining classes, and seeing their teacher on a one-to-one basis.

As well as offering GCSE and A-level teaching, Highgrove Education provides an enriching extracurricular offering which includes a series of elective courses. Led by members of its teaching team, these are a great way for pupils to pursue their interests, develop new skills, and add to their university applications. The elective courses include an Introduction to Investment, English Language Support, AI Literacy, Music Technology, Digital Photography, Emotional Intelligence, and many more. Alongside this Highgrove Education provides bespoke programmes and one-to-one support. Pupils are also part of a tutor group, house system, and can join a wide range of student-led clubs and societies.

Heather Rhodes, Founder and Principal, Highgrove Education commented:

“It has been a pleasure to welcome pupils from around the world to Highgrove Online School. I set out to prove that delivering a full independent school education online was not only possible but could match the A-level results and university outcomes of traditional schools. This year at Harrow School Online, we surpassed expectations with 50% of our students achieving A* grades in their flipped A-level courses and over three-quarters of students heading to the UK for university taking up places at Russell Group universities. Over the past three years our leavers have secured places at world-leading universities across the globe, including Oxford, Cambridge, Imperial, Warwick, Sydney, and Berkeley, to study on some of the most competitive degree courses available. I am excited to continue this journey with our dedicated team under our new Highgrove Education brand.”

Rhodes continued:

“We’ve just held the first assembly of the year, and I’m thrilled with our first cohort of pupils who span the globe from America to Asia. They are eager to dive into their academic programmes and appreciate having more flexibility and more responsibility for their learning than in a traditional school. We’re determined to continue what we started with Harrow School Online and extend this further by teaching GCSEs as well as A levels. Teaching remotely allows us to provide a top-tier education to pupils wherever they live, at a more affordable fee than traditional independent schooling. We work with outstanding teachers to offer a world-leading education online, with a rich extra-curricular programme running alongside our GCSE and A-level courses – including what I believe is the best selection of online elective courses for secondary students in the world. In addition to running an online school, we also collaborate directly with schools worldwide to deliver courses remotely to their students. I am excited to lead our talented teaching team to provide unparalleled opportunities for pupils to receive a top independent school education online.”