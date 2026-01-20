HIT Training is now The Opportunity Provider

Employee-owned apprenticeship and training provider HIT Training Ltd has signalled its long-term commitment to UK skills and sector growth by changing its name to The Opportunity Provider Ltd.

The market-leading organisation delivers apprenticeships, professional qualifications and workforce development across hospitality, retail, adult care, early years, funeral services, brewing, and leadership and management – proudly supporting employers and learners in often undervalued sectors essential to the UK’s economy and communities.

As an Employee Ownership Trust (EOT), The Opportunity Provider is structured for long-term investment in people, skills and sector capability. Employee ownership ensures stability, responsible growth and sustained commitment to the industries it serves.

The Opportunity Provider brings together four established specialist brands: HIT Training, Connect2Care, EDN and Professional Assessment – under a single group identity, providing clarity, coherence and scale.

Professional Assessment Limited operates independently, working across the wider education and skills system to recognise talent and deliver high-quality independent assessment, awarding and education sector audit support services.

Following the legal name change, each brand will continue to deliver its award-winning training and professional services exactly as they do today, with no operational changes for employers, apprentices or partners.

Executive Chair Jill Whittaker OBE FCA said:

“Becoming The Opportunity Provider captures the purpose that drives our organisation – creating opportunity for people at every stage of their career. The sectors we support are fundamental to national life, and they deserve training partners that take a long-term view of skills, capability and workforce sustainability. As an employee-owned organisation, we are uniquely placed to provide that stability, consistency and commitment.”

Managing Director Mike Worley added:

“The new name better reflects who we are and the role we play across skills and workforce development. We exist to create opportunities for people building their careers and for the sectors that underpin the UK economy. Becoming The Opportunity Provider brings clarity to our purpose and signals our commitment to supporting skills, capability and opportunity for the long term.”

The group has expanded significantly in recent years, building on its established hospitality roots to support additional sectors where workforce development is critical to national productivity, growth and community wellbeing.

The move from HIT Training Ltd to The Opportunity Provider Ltd reflects this evolution, bringing clarity to the group’s structure and showcasing the breadth of training, assessment and professional services it provides.

The Opportunity Provider will continue to champion high-quality apprenticeships, inclusive access to training, and strong employer partnerships, helping sectors build skilled, confident and future-ready workforces.