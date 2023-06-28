Housebuilder’s bricks donation cements relationship with next generation of construction professionals in Newport

Bellway Wales has donated building materials to support the learning of construction students studying bricklaying at the City of Newport Campus of Coleg Gwent.

The four packs of unused Bradstone – containing a total of 180 coursing blocks and bricks – came from the housebuilder’s Greystone Meadows development in Undy, where all homes have now been reserved.

They were delivered to the college campus off Nash Road, just seven miles from the development, a few weeks ago.

College brickwork technician and tutor Stuart Evans said:

“Coleg Gwent offers part-time and full-time construction courses in bricklaying as well as carpentry, plumbing, electrical installation, plastering, painting, decorating, surveying, and planning and design.

“On behalf of Coleg Gwent, I want to thank Bellway for their donation of Bradstone. Students who study bricklaying at the college undertake practical workshops and use various materials and resources such as plastering equipment, mortar, and tape measures.

“Bellway’s donation adds to the materials and resources we can provide students for their practical learning experience. It will allow them to work with different brick and block types and learn about different structures and mixtures.

“Bellway is one of the biggest national housebuilders in the UK so we were really pleased when they reached out to us.

“We look forward to working with Bellway again and, as our students look to move on from studying and research career opportunities, I’m sure they’ll be very interested in the range of apprenticeship courses Bellway has to offer and learning about what a career at Bellway is like.”

Lewis Gater, Sales Manager for Bellway Wales, said:

“We hope this donation of building materials will make a difference to the students’ practical learning experience in bricklaying at Coleg Gwent.

“We are committed to developing the skills of young people looking to embark on a career in housebuilding, as nurturing new talent is vital for the future of the industry.”

All the homes at Bellway’s Greystone Meadows development have now been reserved, but Bellway Wales is also building new homes in the local area at Heron’s Mead, off Queensway in nearby Llanwern.

