From education to employment

How to be a better manager: 4 ways to upskill yourself

FE News Editor March 14, 2023
0 Comments
How to be a better manager: 4 ways to upskill yourself

With 69% of employees revealing that their manager has more impact on their mental health than their therapist or their doctor, it’s vital that managers have the correct skills and training to ensure their staff are content in the workplace.

Whether you are a newly promoted manager or have years of experience, these four tips from Nick Higginson, CEO of Phoenix Health & Safety, will provide you with the necessary skills to create a safe working environment for your employees and upskill yourself in your respective industry.

Source: Unsplash

  1. Mental health training 

According to the HSE, 8 million working people are suffering from a work-related illness, of which 914,000 workers suffer from work-related stress, depression or anxiety. A manager’s role is to provide support for colleagues where needed, including in the area of mental health. 

Nick says: “Managers should be able to spot the signs if their colleagues are struggling and provide the necessary help to make sure they are being cared for. If you have an employee who is experiencing mental health problems, it’s important that you have the training to tackle this issue correctly. 

“Those in management can take part in a NEBOSH Wellbeing Course so they are well equipped to deal with employee mental health. The benefits of taking a Wellbeing Course include increased productivity through enhanced employee engagement;  reducing absence through well-being interventions; and demonstrating your commitment to the health of your employees with specially designed training.”

Source: Unsplash

  1. Leadership skills

Whether you’re managing people or projects, strong leadership is essential to maintain morale and ensure a project will be finished on time. 

Nick says:“Leadership is an important skill for any manager to have as it helps them to motivate and inspire their team, as well as create an effective and productive work environment. Leadership training through providers like the Institute of Management help managers to build relationships with their team and foster a culture of collaboration and trust.

“Managers who are trained in leadership skills are better able to assess and understand the needs of their team and make decisions that are in the best interests of the organisation.“

Source: Unsplash

  1. Workplace Risk Assessment

With 565,000 working people sustaining an injury at work last year, it is essential for those in positions of responsibility to have the right expertise in identifying, evaluating, and controlling workplace risks to protect the workforce. 

Nick recommends: “Managers have a duty to assess the effectiveness of health and safety controls in place across their organisation. To upgrade your management team’s skills, consider training the team in an IOSH Managing Safely course, developed by the Institution of Occupational Safety and Health (IOSH). 

“Managers with a Health and Safety accreditation can better understand the risks in the workplace and put measures in place that reduce the risk of harm to colleagues.”

Source: Unsplash

  1. Workplace first aid

On average, 36.8 million working days were lost through workplace-related injuries in 2021/2022. Low-risk workplaces aren’t legally required to have a trained first aider if they have fewer than 25 employees, but someone must be appointed to take charge of first aid arrangements in the workplace. 

Nick adds: “Having a manager who is trained in first aid gives the company an extra layer of security, as they will be able to respond to medical emergencies quickly and effectively. And for the manager, this skill can be transferred to any industry and could make you more hireable.”

For more information on Health and Safety courses for managers, please visit: Phoenix Health & Safety

