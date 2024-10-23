New data from City & Guilds reveals links between skills, economic growth and social mobility

City & Guilds’ Impact Report 2024 reveals the organisation’s courses in the UK have contributed £15.3 billion to society in social and economic returns in the last year (2023-24), underscoring the critical role of skills training in economic recovery

76% of City & Guilds learners have progressed into further education or employment.

Skills Bootcamps continue to play a crucial role in driving industry-ready skills, with 93% of learners undertaking a bootcamp in the rail industry last year now in employment

A new report published by skills development organisation, City & Guilds reveals the increased impact of their training and development qualifications on individuals, organisations, and wider society. The results in this year’s Impact Report analysed the employment and progression outcomes of 1.6 million learners and show that City & Guilds qualifications and training have contributed an estimated £15.3 billion to UK society in the past year alone. This figure has been calculated based on the expected earnings uplift, learners’ wellbeing and annualised value of future increased earnings resulting from achieving a City & Guilds qualification.

Key findings from the report show that:

81% of those completing City & Guilds-backed training in adult and youth prison estates are now in employment post-release – helping to reduce annual reoffending costs and address crucial workforce shortages in construction and rail

Through City & Guilds’ Displaced People Fund, £2.6 million of social value has been created by supporting refugees and asylum seekers to gain the skills required to integrate and progress in the UK (Or £11.27 Per £1 invested)

A significant increase in demand for Green skills, with 13,545 certifications provided by City & Guilds across 363 centres, an uplift of 38% on learner training totals for last year

More than 1.6 million people have completed a City & Guilds course in 2024

81% of City & Guilds bursary recipients feel more optimistic about their future – improving the outlook for learners who would otherwise have found the costs associated with learning prohibitive.

According to the report, 76% of City & Guilds learners progress into employment within six months, compared to 67% of learners who study with other providers. For these learners, skills development has helped them to fulfil their potential and progress their careers.

Kirstie Donnelly MBE, CEO of City & Guilds, said:

“It is great that City & Guilds courses, qualifications and assessments are significantly impacting upon job outcomes and prospects at scale. This report shows that 76% of City & Guilds learners have progressed into further education or work. And with access to new insights* directly from our learners, we can see that they are more confident, with greater employment prospects and looking forward to brighter futures.

Through understanding where our learners go next, we are better able to recognise the difference being made and spread our impact even further to more learners – no matter who they are, where they come from, or what they have been through – to gain the skills, qualifications and opportunities to get into and progress into meaningful work – and play our part to help individuals and businesses thrive.

“In particular, I am proud that we are continuing to create opportunities for some of the most disadvantaged people, helping them to reach their career goals, integrate and contribute to our society and economy. This is further testament to the fact that skills really can change lives.”

Refugee and skilled migration focus

Through City & Guilds grants totalling £260k, 445 refugees’ skills journeys have been supported. One of City & Guilds’ partners, The Launchpad Collective, helps businesses nationwide to successfully hire and integrate people with refugee backgrounds into their workforce, accessing a diverse and inclusive pool of talented individuals. Working alongside both job seekers and employers to fill roles, the charity empowers refugees to contribute positively to society.

Meelad, Tailored Support Co-ordinator, The Launchpad Collective, said:

“Before coming to the UK I was living in Kabul, Afghanistan, with a great job and a strong educational background. While I expected challenges when seeking a job in the UK, there were barriers that I didn’t anticipate, which slowed me down in terms of getting my life back on track.

“Supporting people with skills is more than employment, it’s about giving them the tools to reclaim their dignity, restore their confidence and fully participate in society. I believe that everyone should have the same opportunities in the UK, regardless of where they come from, or their background.”

As a provider of training and qualifications across a wealth of disciplines, City & Guilds plays a pivotal role in helping individuals to progress within their careers, while supporting employers to improve their productivity, organisational efficiency, and skills requirements.

The Impact Report’s findings build on recent research from the Lifelong Education Institute (LEI), in partnership with City & Guilds, which found that over 35% of UK workers are not fully utilising their skills in the workplace, creating a significant drag on productivity. The report, published last month, also revealed that 75% of employers believe the skills shortage is holding back business growth.

The full Impact Report 2024 can be viewed and downloaded here.