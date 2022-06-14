Huge demand for skills and apprentices as recruiters step up presence to meet demand

RECRUITERS have ramped up the number of job events to plug gaps in demand for workers in hard-hit industries.

Bangor and Colwyn Bay-based Supertemps has organised and attended more employment exhibitions and workshops than ever before in a bid to help clients fill key roles in sectors including hospitality, IT, manufacturing, construction, social care, and landscaping and gardening.

The company – marking 42 years in business – received a positive response at the popular Digital Skills and Careers Expo held at M-SParc, Anglesey recently, and the inaugural Conwy Job Expo in Colwyn Bay.

Managing Director Sarah Ellwood revealed an increase in the number of bilingual members of their team also played a part in securing contracts across North Wales over past months.

“The market has been candidate-driven for some time now, but we’ve never experienced anything like this before,” said Sarah, who recently completed Cwrs Cymraeg Gwaith at Nant Gwrtheyrn on the Llyn Peninsula in a bid to sharpen her Welsh language skills.

“We held our own jobs fair in Caernarfon, have been at several other employment events and there are more in the pipeline as private and public sector organisations continue to work hard to match those looking for work with the many vacancies up for grabs in this area alone.

“As different sectors recover from the pandemic there are new opportunities, and employers are very aware they must adapt their offering to be more flexible, perhaps pay more than they would have previously and become a lot quicker in replying to avoid missing out.

“The landscape is turbulent but there are plenty of roles up for grabs so it’s pivotal we collaborate to build confidence and meet this demand as quickly as possible.”

Supertemps – and its S2 Recruitment arm – strengthened partnerships with leading employers over past weeks including Blind Veterans UK, Ambition North Wales and North Wales Fire and Rescue Service, all of which have positions available.

With Jayne Mckay Taylor, from Rhos-on-Sea, joining their ranks as a Senior Recruitment Consultant, focused on delivering high-volume contracts in myriad arenas, notably manufacturing and the public sector, the award-winning company is well-placed to continue growing throughout 2022.

“Recruitment is one of the biggest challenges out there for businesses right now, and that looks set to be the case in the months ahead,” added Sarah.

“We would encourage anyone needing support and guidance to get in touch, and to look out for upcoming job expos and events which showcase the many opportunities out there for people looking to re-educate, those considering a new career or for clients hoping to meet their ideal candidate.”

