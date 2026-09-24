IMI expands Annual Awards with new categories recognising community champions, further education providers and future leaders

Nominations now open for the IMI Annual Awards 2027

The Institute of the Motor Industry (IMI) has announced an expanded line-up of categories for its 2027 Annual Awards. It sees the introduction of new accolades that recognise community champions, exceptional further education providers and future leaders, who together will help to shape the future of the automotive sector.

Taking place on 10th March 2027 at InterContinental London, Park Lane, the IMI’s Annual Dinner is the premier celebration of automotive excellence, recognising the people, organisations and achievements shaping the future of the motor industry. From apprentices and learners to industry leaders, the awards celebrate achievement at every level.

Nominations across eight award categories, including three new additions – IMI Community Champion, Further Education College of the Year and Future Leaders – are now open.

The introduction of these new awards aims to recognise the outstanding service and commitment made by those who volunteer their time in support of the automotive industry and the education providers that go above and beyond to tackle the industry’s skills challenge.

The Future Leaders Award, sponsored by IMI Vice President Daksh Gupta, is inspired by the stories of individuals nominated for previous IMI Awards. The Award recognises high-potential managers in the automotive sector who demonstrate leadership, innovation, and measurable business impact early in their careers. Nominees’ ambition and capability to grow into senior leadership will also be considered, alongside their customer focus and operational excellence. The winner will be mentored by Daksh for 12 months and receive a £2,000 bursary.

The evening will also celebrate emerging talent, outstanding partnerships and organisations advocating inclusion, while recognising industry figures whose careers have made a lasting contribution to automotive. And bursaries announced on the night will support the professional development of individuals across the sector, reinforcing the IMI’s commitment to lifelong learning and career progression.

“The IMI Annual Dinner and Awards is one of the most prestigious celebrations of achievement in the automotive industry,” said Nick Connor, CEO of the IMI. “Every year we put a spotlight on those whose work is making a real difference, whether that’s developing the next generation of talent, raising professional standards or leading innovation across the sector.

“Being recognised by the IMI is a mark of excellence that demonstrates real impact. We urge employers, colleges, training providers, businesses and individuals from across the automotive community to review the categories and submit nominations so that we can celebrate the outstanding people and organisations helping our industry thrive.”

Award categories for 2027

NEW – IMI Community Champion

NEW – Further Education College of the Year

NEW – Future Leaders Award sponsored by Daksh Gupta

Apprentice of the Year sponsored by Delphi

Learner of the Year sponsored by Milwaukee Tools

Partner of the Year sponsored by Autotech Group

The Be You Award: Championing Inclusion

International Centre of the Year

Recipients of the following bursaries will also be announced:

Fellowship of the Motor Industry Bursary

IMI Bursary

IMI Bursary in Richard Hutchins’ Honour

Other supporting sponsors for the IMI Annual Awards and Dinner include Novuna, Everywhen, VARTA and Fellowship of the Motor Industry.