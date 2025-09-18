Instep Appoints Tom Hartridge as Director, Client Solutions

Instep, the strategic training and development consultants, has appointed Tom Hartridge as a Director – Client Solutions. He will report directly to Instep’s CEO, Al Bird and work in close partnership with Lauren Webb and the sales team.

Tom will be responsible for driving revenue growth by supporting existing clients in creating impactful L&D initiatives and securing new partnerships across sectors including food service, construction, transport and logistics, manufacturing, financial services and government. His remit is to build on Instep’s vision of helping UK organisations to harness the power of their people and give them the skills and confidence to speak up, innovate, and lead.

As a seasoned sales director Tom brings over 15 years of experience working in the apprenticeship, skills and training industry leading sales and recruitment operating teams. He joins Instep from Pareto where he led the apprenticeship and skills sales division, facilitating business growth including the expansion into news sectors such as digital. Prior to this Tom spent five years at Estio Training working his way up from Regional Sales Manager to Commercial Director – Enterprise Accounts.

Al Bird, CEO at Instep explained:

“Tom has an impressive track record of leading high-performing sales teams and delivering exceptional client service in the apprenticeship, skills and training industry.

“I have no doubt that Tom is the ideal person not only to help Instep evolve and grow but support our new and existing clients thrive and flourish. I am looking forward to working closely with him.”

Tom Hartridge added:

“Joining Instep is a fantastic opportunity – it has such a strong reputation for delivering innovative and impactful apprenticeship, learning and development programmes. Ones that resonate and meet the needs of employers and learners.

“Being well-connected in the L&D industry, I’m excited to work with the talented Instep sales team to build on the already impressive client roster we have in place and to ensure we continue to deliver outstanding L&D programmes for our clients. It’s an exciting time in Instep’s growth – I can’t wait to be part of what’s to come”

Instep is helping businesses to unlock the full potential of their people through tailored apprenticeships and leadership programmes. The organisation designs learning solutions that align with business goals, supporting everything from talent development and succession planning to business change and digital transformation. The Instep approach is to blend deep consultancy expertise with a commitment to promote inclusion, social mobility, and sustainable business growth.