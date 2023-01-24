Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment

International Day of Education: Investing in People and Prioritising Education

FE News Editor January 24, 2023
0 Comments
International day of education

International Day of Education takes place on January 24th this year, with the theme: “to invest in people, prioritise education.”

The global pandemic opened the door to a new era in education as remote learning made it more open and accessible for students of all abilities, all around the world. Now, it’s time to level up the educational landscape further and technology is the key. Modern technologies can enable institutions to make education more open, accessible, inclusive and efficient.

Also, to celebrate this day, Dr. Anantha Duraiappah, Director at UNESCO MGIEP, discusses Mind over matter- Will more Maths improve society?

Sector Response

Sam Liang, CEO and co-founder of Otter.ai:

“This International Day of Education, it’s time for the sector to reevaluate the learning process and prioritise creating a more inclusive, accessible and efficient environment for learning. Technology has a critical role to play in this, enabling education to be more open for all students, as well as driving engagement and collaboration between teachers and pupils. For example, live transcription enables hard-of-hearing students to follow and participate in lectures as they happen. In addition, it takes the pressure off writing lecture notes for those with attention deficit disorders, providing the ability to catch-up on content at a later stage. Ultimately, technology is the key to improving students’ abilities to learn.”

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education, Skills and apprenticeships, Social impact
Published in: Education, Skills and apprenticeships, Social impact
Topics:
FE News Editor

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .