Investment in construction skills needed to unlock Scotland’s £100bn+ energy opportunity

New analysis highlights the workforce challenge behind Scotland’s infrastructure and net zero ambitions

Construction skills in Scotland need investment if it is to deliver a potential over £100 billion pipeline of energy and infrastructure projects in the Highlands and Islands, according to new analysis from the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB).

The latest Local Skills Scotland 2026 report shows that, while Scotland is expected to have sufficient construction workforce capacity overall between 2026 and 2030, workers and skills are not evenly distributed across the country. Some areas face significant recruitment challenges, while major future investment could create demand on an unprecedented scale.

For instance, the report highlights that proposed energy infrastructure projects in the Highlands and Islands, including offshore wind, transmission networks, pumped storage hydro and green hydrogen developments, could more than double demand for construction workers in the area if they proceed as planned. This would increase construction workforce demand across Scotland by around 12%.

The findings reinforce the importance of Workforce North, the collaborative initiative established to help ensure the region has the people and skills needed to support Scotland’s energy transition and economic growth ambitions

In addition, the report suggests Scotland can’t rely on importing labour to meet future demand. Research shows that 99% of construction workers employed in Scotland both live and work in Scotland, while workers typically travel shorter distances than their counterparts elsewhere in the UK.

This means that future workforce requirements are likely to be met primarily by developing local people through training and apprenticeships rather than relying on workers moving from other parts of the UK.

The findings strengthen the case for early workforce planning and closer alignment between investment plans, training provision and future labour demand. The report recommends greater collaboration between industry, government, training providers and stakeholders to understand future workforce requirements and to ensure training provision matches employer demand.

It concludes that meeting future demand will require sustained investment in workforce development, training provision and attractive career pathways to ensure the next generation of construction workers is ready to deliver Scotland’s ambitions.

Ian Hughes, CITB Engagement Director Scotland, said:

“There is a significant opportunity for the construction industry in Scotland. However, projects do not build themselves. Behind every wind farm, energy network, road, school or housing development is a skilled construction workforce.

“Scotland needs to plan ahead if it is to meet the upcoming demand. Workforce North is an important opportunity for industry, government and training providers to work together to build the skills that are needed to support future investment.”

Elaine Ellis, Skills Planning Manager (Construction and Net Zero) at Skills Development Scotland, said:

“The pipeline of work surrounding Infrastructure and Energy alone will bring massive opportunity both at a sector and regional level. Workforce North project recognises the importance of the regional opportunity and the importance of acting now to help secure the future workforce needed. This research by CITB helps bring clarity to the scale of the workforce and skills challenge that sits behind the pipeline potential.”