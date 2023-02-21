Itec bolsters Jobs Growth Wales plus offering with the addition of two new qualifications

Specialist Wales-wide training provider, Itec, is the first Welsh organisation to be awarded contracts to deliver two new qualifications for learners on the Jobs Growth Wales+ programme: the AAT Level 1 Award in Business Skills and the AAT Level 1 Award in Bookkeeping.

Both qualifications will open up exciting opportunities for Itec to partner with a diverse range of local employers as part of the courses from its 10 centres across Wales.

Learners undertaking the qualifications will gain a broader understanding of the world of work, alongside basic accounting techniques and principles, giving them essential business skills to ease them into their working career.

Both qualifications can be embedded as part of other courses offered by Itec, giving learners the flexibility to structure a course that best suits their career goals. There are also clear opportunities for progression following the completion of the two Level 1 Awards, either into higher level AAT accounting or bookkeeping qualifications or by bolting the qualifications onto the Level 2 Certificate in Accounting.

Ceri Murphy, Managing Director at Itec said:

“We are so pleased to be the first organisation in Wales to be able to offer the Level 1 Award in Business Skills and the Level 1 Award in Bookkeeping. These two qualifications will open new doors for our learners, and new career paths into a host of different industries and sectors.

“These qualifications offer something new for our Jobs Growth Wales+ learners across all of our centres, with centre-based learning alongside placement opportunities with employers in the local area – we can’t wait to work with a host of new employers to as part of these qualifications.”

The AAT Level 1 Award in Business Skills qualification covers a range of skills and knowledge needed to prepare learners for working with numbers in a business environment, including how businesses process sales and purchases and how different businesses operate.

Learners undertaking the AAT Level 1 Award in Bookkeeping will get an introduction to the role of a bookkeeper and the skills needed to complete simple bookkeeping activities, as well as gaining knowledge around the benefits and risks of using accounting software.

Amy Ammar, Regional Account Manager for South West and South Wales at AAT said:

“AAT qualifications are designed to give you the skills, knowledge and confidence needed to access and progress within the sector. Employers love our qualifications, and it’s fantastic to be able to see the Bookkeeping and Business Skills qualifications offered under Jobs Growth Wales+.”

Job Growth Wales+ is for those aged 16-19 who are not in full-time education, employment, or training. Itec delivers Job Growth Wales+ in Cardiff, Newport, Torfaen, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Caerphilly, Monmouthshire, The Vale of Glamorgan, Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend and Swansea, Neath and Port Talbot.

