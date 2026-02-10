It’s a deal! Car show couple take up student’s interview invitation

Wheeler Dealers stars Mike and Michelle Brewer gave media students a fascinating insight into TV production and the car sales industry during a visit to Hereward College.

The couple, who run dealership One Automotive in Leamington Spa, took up an invitation from one of the Level 3 Media learners who met Mike at a car show and asked if they would come to the college’s Tile Hill campus.

True to their word, Mike and Michelle gave the students a perfect opportunity to practise their skills in the media suite, as media tutor Ian Silvester explained: “The Level 3 learners have been working hard over the last few weeks to research, plan and prepare their interview for our very special guests as part of their coursework.

“They were professional throughout the process in many different roles, from floor manager to interviewer. Mike shared his knowledge, speaking about how he got into the industry, the different roles within his programmes and some exclusive behind the scenes chat.”

The visit was a huge hit with the media students.

Learner Kara said: “It was an amazing opportunity to get to interview TV stars Mike and Michelle Brewer as part of my Level 3 Media course. I found out a lot about them and it was really interesting to hear them talking about their TV shows and their careers and how they got into media. It gave me a chance to use my skills that I have learned as well as meeting two celebrities! I really enjoyed it.”

Learner Will added: “It was a fantastic opportunity. I found both the interview and the talk inspirational, being a young car enthusiast and media student. I feel so privileged that we have been able to talk to the stars of one of my favourite programmes.”

Hereward College provides further education programmes for young people aged 16 to 25 with a wide range of complex disabilities and learning difficulties. Over the past decade the college has developed excellent relationships with a wide range of businesses, many of whom have employed Hereward students after supported internship placements.

Mike said both himself and Michelle were only too happy to take up the invitation to visit: “We are so flattered that we have been invited to Hereward College. We have thoroughly enjoyed the day and it has been an absolute privilege for us both.

“It was impressive to see such a professional space where we were interviewed by the media students before giving a talk about how I got into the business. The students were true professionals in their roles and made it a truly special visit.”

Ian Silvester added: “It has been an amazing opportunity for the learners to interview two massive TV stars. Mike and Michelle made time to talk to each and every student that attended and were full of compliments for the media production learners, the facilities and teaching – remarking how it looked and felt just like a real TV studio.

“They were a pleasure to have at the college, and we very much look forward to future joint projects.”