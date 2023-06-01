Just three months left to benefit from free apprenticeship support and training

With only three months left of the Collaborative Apprenticeships project, employers across Calderdale and the surrounding areas are being encouraged not to miss out on free training courses, services and support.

Designed to help SMEs to improve their existing apprenticeship provision, and increase the number of apprenticeships that they offer, the Collaborative Apprenticeships project, supported by Calderdale College, will be drawing to a close in September 2023.

As well as offering tailored advice to help employers to introduce apprenticeships for the first time, or to increase the number that they already offer, the College is delivering a range of training courses designed for employers or their employees, including apprentices.

These include:

An Introduction to Apprenticeships

Introduction to the Digital Apprenticeship Service (DAS)

Mental Health Training

Since the project began in May 2022, Calderdale College has engaged with 85 employers across the region, including having provided fully-funded training to more than 100 participants.

Commenting on their experience of the training provided, recent attendees to the mental health course said: “[It was] one of the best courses that I have been on in 30 years” and “Excellent content, excellent trainer, met all my expectations.”

Claire Williams, Head of Employer Engagement at Calderdale College, said:

“The feedback that we’ve had from businesses since the Collaborative Apprenticeships project launched last year has been fantastic, and we’re really proud of the positive impact that we’ve made so far. We know first-hand how much value apprentices can bring into a business and are passionate about working with employers to introduce more apprentices into their business, or to improve their existing apprenticeship offer.

“As we enter the last three months of the project, we want to encourage any SME employer who is interested in apprenticeships, or who would like tailored advice to improve their existing apprenticeship offer, to get in touch and benefit from the support and guidance on offer. No matter where you are in your apprenticeship journey, our expert team is on hand to help you understand your needs and work with you to achieve your wider business aspirations.”

Collaborative Apprenticeships is managed by the West Yorkshire Consortium of Colleges (WYCC) and funded by the European Social Fund (ESF). Calderdale College is supporting the delivery of the project in partnership with local employers and training providers.

For more information about Collaborative Apprenticeships and the courses available, click here.

