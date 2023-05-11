Kaleb Cooper launches new agricultural bursary at the Royal Agricultural University

Kaleb Cooper, the farming contractor who shot to fame overnight when he appeared on Prime Video’s Clarkson’s Farm, has joined forces with the Royal Agricultural University (RAU) to launch a new bursary for those looking to launch a career in agriculture.

Self-made agricultural entrepreneur and farm contractor, Kaleb has been working in and around farms since he was a schoolboy and is a passionate supporter of UK agriculture and opportunities for young people to enter the sector.

Launching the bursary to students at the Cirencester university today, he said:

“Farming is who I am. Encouraging the younger generation into agriculture has always been so important to me. I feel lucky that I knew my path from such an early age and want to help spread that passion and drive. Launching this bursary means so much, as it can support students who want to pursue an agricultural career or who might be struggling to get into farming.”

The annual bursary will provide £3,000 to support a student in exploring different paths into agriculture, as well as the opportunity for a work placement with Kaleb himself, or one of his industry partners, either during the course of their University studies, or as a gap year placement.

Open to RAU undergraduate students who are living in the UK, the bursary will open for applications in September with the first student receiving their award in early 2024.

RAU Vice-Chancellor Professor Peter McCaffery said:

“We are delighted that Kaleb has chosen to support RAU students through this bursary. His passion for farming comes through loud and clear in his appearances on Clarkson’s Farm and he has definitely helped bring farming and agriculture even more into the public eye.

“This bursary will help to give the successful applicant the chance to follow their dreams and pursue a career in agriculture as Kaleb himself did. We are very excited to be working with him.”

Kaleb is looking for applicants who, like him, have a genuine and demonstrable interest in agriculture. He is keen to encourage applicants who are not from a farming/agricultural background and those who can demonstrate hardship or financial need.

Kaleb added: “Having come from a non-farming background myself, I believe agriculture can be for anybody! I know there’s so much potential for young people to have brilliant careers in agriculture. It should be open to all and if you have financial difficulties or you’re completely new to farming, please do apply!”

Image Credits: Paul Nicholls, Royal Agricultural University

