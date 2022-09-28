Lantra success following ‘buzzing’ three-day forestry and arboriculture event

Lantra, the UK’s leading awarding organisation providing training and qualifications for the land-based sector, has heaped praise on this year’s Arb Show which saw Lantra’s ‘training mantra’ go down a storm with exhibitors, visitors, and Instructors.

Representatives from the training and qualifications awarding organisation, have reported they received a tremendous welcome and response from attendees at the Arb Show 2022 which featured at the prestigious APF Exhibition 2022 – the UK’s largest forestry, woodland, arboriculture, fencing and biomass show.

The three-day event, which ran at Ragley Estate in Warwickshire, from September 22 until September 24, was kicked off by Stephen Roberts, Head of Instructor Network at Lantra, who delivered a well-received opening speech and presentation focused on the work of Lantra in the land-based sector, the training opportunities it offers and the pathways that exist for people wanting to become Instructors and Assessors and Training Provider Partners.

Stephen was joined at the event by Mandy Maynard, Lantra’s National Development Manager, and Sean Duffy, Head of Industry Partnerships (Forestry & Arb), who manned an exhibition stand during the three days which attracted thousands of visitors and hundreds of exhibitors.

“It was an absolute pleasure to be the opening speaker in the Arborists workshop at the Arb show 2022,” Stephen commented.

“It was great to have industry professionals come over and speak to me one-to-one to find out more about Lantra, the courses and training opportunities that we provide and avenues whereby people can become Lantra Instructors and Assessors.

“I believe the response to Lantra being at the Arb Show 2022 was superb, there was plenty of interest in the Lantra brand and our course range.

“The Providers that attended recognised the work we do and how we are continually pushing to make a difference and respond to their needs.

“We received dozens of new enquiries from people who expressed an interest in becoming Lantra Instructors in forestry and arboriculture.

“I also spoke to a number of existing Instructors who wanted to add to their skill set and a number of Providers who said they were very happy to see Lantra attending the event. It was also good to visit the Arb Zone and provide information on Instructor recruitment.”

Sean Duffy said: “It was a great show with a real buzz across the whole site. It was also fantastic to catch up with so many of our Providers and Instructors, as well as those who took the time and effort to come over and talk to us about their experiences on Lantra courses.

“It is crucial that we attract, develop and retain a diverse workforce and it is equally important that there is a major focus on people and their lifelong learning and professional development.

“‘Lantra’s mantra’ is to ensure people have the right skills and knowledge to work safely, productively and sustainably. The Arb Show provided a great platform to reinforce this message amongst industry professionals.

“After the past two difficult pandemic years, we believe it’s really important to support these key industry events to not only let everyone know what Lantra’s up to but also to keep our finger well and truly on the industry pulse.”

