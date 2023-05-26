Leading voices from education and industry to headline returning Wales business expo

LEADING voices from education, finance and industry will unite for a prominent business expo.

The much-anticipated North Wales Means Business Conference and Trade Show returns to Venue Cymru in Llandudno from 9am-4pm on Thursday (June 1).

The event was held online during the Covid-19 pandemic, so organisers at Bangor Business School are thrilled to be able to bring people back together under one roof for a stellar series of talks, breakout sessions, and an exhibition featuring some of the region’s top companies.

Among the special guests are David Roberts from The Alternative Board (TAB), chair of the North Wales Regional Skills Partnership (RSP) and of the Institute of Directors in North Wales; best-selling author and DiSCsimple supremo Sarah Owen; Greg Parry, a Learning and Evaluation Manager at Bangor Business School, and Jacky Leonard, who has more than 25 years’ cross-sector experience as a facilitator, coach, and manager.

There will also be presentations from graduates of the ION Leadership and 20Twenty Leading Growth programmes, including Dr Annette Crowley-Luke, Managing Director of Siemens Healthineers in Llanberis, and Caroline Platt, Managing Director of Platts Agriculture, Wrexham.

Lorraine Hopkins, Head of the Leading Business Growth Programmes, said:

“This year’s conference marks a very special occasion for North Wales businesses and the team here at Bangor Business School.

“I for one feel very privileged to be part of it as it is a celebration of 13 years of delivering training to over a thousand business owners, leaders, and managers, funded by the European Social Fund.

“It is also recognition of the impact this training has had on our business economy.”

She added: “We know that programmes like ION and 20Twenty can contribute to up to 20% growth for participating businesses, and equally beneficial are the connections we have seen made over the years, establishing new supply chains for example, increased employment and the creation of some incredible commercial ventures.

“The Leading Business Growth network is hugely valuable for the region, and the conference also commends all the hard work that has been put into growing it – we look forward to seeing you there.”

MC for the conference will once again be Gary Johnson – aka Front Guy Gary – and there will be a charity raffle draw. The agenda will also include a welcome from Stephen Jones, Director of Business Relations and Executive Education at Bangor Business School, refreshments, and networking.

To book your ticket or register for a trade stand at the conference, visit: Leading Business Growth – Conferences | Prifysgol Bangor University. For the latest news and information on the day, follow the hashtag #NWMB23.

Alternatively, visit the websites here and here.

Published in