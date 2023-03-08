Shopping Cart

From education to employment

Lee Stafford formally opens Hair Academy bringing world class hair education to North Kent College’s Tonbridge campus

North Kent College (NKC) March 8, 2023
0 Comments
Lee Stafford formally opens Hair Academy bringing world class hair education to North Kent College's Tonbridge campus
To mark the opening of the new hairdressing academy, North Kent College hosted a VIP launch event with Lee Stafford, celebrity hairdresser, on Monday 6th March at their Brook Street campus. The event was attended by potential students and applicants who are interested in hairdressing and many local salons and barbers.

Attendees saw tours of the newly branded hair and beauty salons and talks with current students and culminated with several fascinating on-stage demos of the award-winning techniques from Lee Stafford who demonstrated his “Lee Stafford” recipes. Whilst cutting and styling, Lee took multiple questions from the audience and spoke about his career path and explained how the academy works within Colleges.

Commenting on the event, onlookers said

“ Lee is most inspirational, and students are very lucky to have this facility within the College. It’s great to see the backing of Lee Stafford Education working with the education sector and as Lee says, “ My passion has always been education and my purpose now is to send the elevator back down for the next generation of talent so you too can live a life of passion!”

Due to the success and wonderful student achievements the College chose to deliver the hairdressing academy from Tonbridge alongside the offer already available from their Dartford and Gravesend campuses.

Commenting on the Lee Stafford Hairdressing academy launch, Stacie Collings, Assistant Principal for North Kent College said

“ It’s fantastic to see the opening of the Lee Stafford Academy at our North Kent College Tonbridge Campus.

The team has worked hard to create an amazing hair salon that will provide world-class training and experience for students. The Lee Stafford academy offers state-of-the-art hairdressing and barbering training, with a focus on providing students with the skills and confidence to become successful in the industry and it is equipped with the latest equipment and products, allowing students to learn in a professional environment. The academy is supported by a team of experienced hairdressers and barbers who have the knowledge and expertise to provide the best training and experience.

The opening of the Lee Stafford Academy is a great step forward for the College and for the students it serves. It will provide an excellent opportunity for those studying hairdressing and barbering to gain the skills and knowledge needed to pursue a successful career in the industry. Such a fantastic addition and will help to ensure that students have the best possible start in the world of hairdressing and barbering. This is an exciting time for everyone involved and we wish them all the best of luck in their future endeavours.

The Lee Stafford Academy provides 24, Level 2 and 3 Lee Stafford specific “recipes”, and the package of support which sits alongside these qualifications, allows partner colleges to develop region-wide reputations as the ‘go to’ place for hairdressing training. It’s transformational, inspiring and offers that commercial edge to students.

North Kent College’s Lee Stafford Education salons are the only affiliated salons in Kent and Southeast London and there are only 9 across the UK that are open to the public.

Published in: Education, Skills and apprenticeships
North Kent College (NKC)

