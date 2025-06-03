Leeds College of Building Hosts Sold-Out UKREiiF Property Fringe Events

The South Bank Campus of Leeds College of Building recently hosted two sold-out fringe events as part of the UK’s Real Estate Investment and Infrastructure Forum (UKREiiF).



UKREiiF is the UK’s leading event within the real estate, property and infrastructure sectors, and saw over 16,000 industry professionals descend on the New Dock area of Leeds.



A short walk from the main hub of UKREiiF, the College’s South Bank campus was chosen to host two specialist sessions aimed at overcoming barriers to succeed in the construction industry.



A networking breakfast kicked off the first session, hosted by the Yorkshire branch of the National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC).



Event lead and Early Careers Coordinator at Stantec, Eve Ryan-Smith, said she saw the main aim of NAWIC as creating a “supportive network for women in the construction and built environment industry.



“Our other main focus is just to be a safe and supportive space, so the rest of the event will be about networking, catching up and meeting new people – we’re hoping from a student perspective, it’s a chance for them to connect with professionals.”

Level 3 BTEC Construction and the Built Environment student Ellie Turner praised her tutor for encouraging Ellie to attend the event – given its focus on future employability – even though it clashed with teaching.



The opportunities on offer to future Leeds College of Building graduates were evident in the diverse mix of companies invited to attend by the event organisers, including Esh Group, Mace Group, Currie & Brown, Stantec, and DLG Architects.



Shortly after, a workshop by the Accession network focused on supporting people of colour in construction, unconscious bias in the industry, and inclusive architecture. Following a talk on inclusive outcomes in design and development by Gensler Architect Tegan Ramsey, attendees worked in groups to explore best practice around accessibility within construction planning.



Lack of diversity within the industry was another key topic discussed during the session, with event organisers highlighting a statistic from the Construction Industry Council that just 5.4% of construction workers in the UK are from a Black, Asian or ethnic minority background.



Accession network workshop organiser and founder of architecture and planning company +TwoThreeThree, Kwamena Beecham, said he saw “a lack of representation” as the main barrier affecting people of colour trying to break into the industry.

He said, “There are so few role models in the industry from ethnically diverse backgrounds, so the industry does not get the representation and coverage it deserves among these groups. Simply put, if you see somebody in a position of leadership that looks like you, you are more likely to want to enter that field.”

When asked what advice he would give to the next generation of people of colour who want to make it in the industry, Kwamena said: “Don’t give up! Things are changing and will continue to change. Don’t give up on your dreams and don’t give up on your passions. We need more dreamers!”

On the same day, Leeds College of Building CEO & Principal Nikki Davis, along with Property Maintenance Apprentice Elyssa Marshall, participated in an expert panel discussion at UKREiiF. Alongside representatives from Leeds City Council, Leeds Trinity University, and Caddick Construction, Nikki and Elyssa gave their thoughts about attracting and retaining more talent in the construction sector.



Nikki said, “Well done to our brilliant Leeds College of Building apprentices who attended the Leeds City Council session at UKREiiF discussing all things skills. We managed to get photos with the Championship trophy and Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire. Thanks also to Fiona Bolam and Gillian Wallace for organising.”

To top off an incredible week, Leeds College of Building’s pivotal role in the UK’s construction sector was highlighted in a key event speech made by the Deputy Prime Minister. Outlining the government’s ambitious housing and infrastructure agenda to tackle the UK’s housing crisis, the Rt Hon Angela Rayner MP said:

“Today, we don’t have to look too far afield for inspiration. Just round the corner from this hall, the Leeds College of Building – the UK’s only specialist construction college – is training the next generation of workers.”