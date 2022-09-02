Leeds Trinity accredited by ground-breaking athlete scheme

Leeds Trinity University is leading the way with supporting talented athletes in higher education after being accredited by the Talented Athlete Scholarship Scheme (TASS).

The Sport England-backed programme supports young sportspeople on the talent pathway to gain qualifications alongside their sporting pursuits, follow other interests, as well as further their personal development.

Receiving accreditation from TASS recognises the support Leeds Trinity already offers its dual-career athletes through its Talented Athlete Support Package, which offers tailored support to dual-career athletes competing at a high level in their sport to manage their studies and their sports careers.

By formally recognising an institution’s commitment to supporting student athletes, the TASS Dual Career Accreditation Scheme aims to allow athletes to reach their potential in education and achieve success in their sport.

Sarah Todd, Sports Development Manager at Leeds Trinity University, said:

“We have worked incredibly hard over the past few years to create a supportive environment where dual career athletes thrive. The support we offer through the Talented Athlete Support Package is central to this, so to gain recognition of the work through TASS Dual Career accreditation is a significant achievement for Leeds Trinity University.

“Dual career athletes can be confident that their wellbeing is at the centre of the University’s decision making to ensure they are offered a well-balanced approach to their sport and studies.”

Dr Chris Sellars, Head of School of Sport and Wellbeing, said:

“It is exciting to have achieved this TASS accreditation. Student athletes have a range of support needs in addition to those of other students and being able to provide this support within Leeds Trinity University will ensure these students have the best chance of succeeding, both academically and in their sports. Congratulations to Sarah Todd who has led on this development over an extensive time period.”

As a Dual Career Accredited Site, Leeds Trinity University will be an important extension of the network of universities that already partner with TASS, which delivers core support services to more than 600 student athletes each year.

These support services include physiotherapy, nutrition, lifestyle support, psychology, strength and conditioning, and a private medical scheme.

All Dual Career Accredited Sites receive training and a toolkit of resources to equip them with practical dual career support and bring together all parties who work with the athlete.

Guy Taylor, TASS National Director, said:

“We’re delighted to be awarding TASS Dual Career Accreditation to colleges and universities across England.

“Dual career support is at the forefront of what TASS does and that’s why the Accreditation Scheme is so important for us in recognising those institutions who place precedence on their athletes’ education too.”

Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson backed the scheme in her ‘Duty of Care in Sport Review’, published in April 2017. She said:

“I believe we have a duty to help young people to achieve their potential, whilst prioritising their welfare, wellbeing and education. For the vast majority of athletes, skills and formal qualifications are needed to help them find alternative careers, either alongside their sporting activities or once their sporting days are over.

“For me, the TASS Dual Career Accreditation Scheme is a vitally important measure to ensuring all athletes have the chance to pursue an education and enjoy a more well-rounded approach to life.”

For more information about the University’s Talented Athlete Support Package and Inspiring Futures Sporting Excellence fund, visit the Leeds Trinity website.

Photo credit: Simon Wilkinson

Leeds Trinity University student Charlotte McGuinness at the World Power Paralifting Championships 2021

