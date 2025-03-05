Life sciences will need 70,000 additional jobs by 2035

Biopharmaceuticals and medical technology key in driving demand for talent



New research has revealed up to 70,000 additional jobs will be needed in the UK life sciences sector over the coming decade, if recent growth trends continue.

Published today, the new report from the Futures Group – Life Sciences 2035: Developing the Skills for Future Growth – also shows as many as 75,000 additional employees could be needed to replace those leaving the workforce over the same period.



The report calls for action to enhance education and training pathways, promote lifelong learning, build interdisciplinary skills and foster inclusive workplaces which attract and retain diverse talent.

The government has identified life sciences as one of the key areas set to drive the economic growth agenda in the coming years – and ministers are due to publish a sector plan for this growth in the next few months, ahead of the full industrial strategy later in the year.

As well as being one of the fastest growing sectors, life sciences is one of the most highly skilled, with 70 per cent of its workforce holding a degree or equivalent qualification (nearly twice the UK average).

The Life Sciences 2035 report has been produced by the Futures Group, a collaboration between the Science Industry Partnership (SIP), the Office for Life Sciences (OLS), the Association of British HealthTech Industries (ABHI), the BioIndustry Association (BIA), and the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI).

Science Minister, Lord Vallance, said: “This is a valuable report. By fostering strong partnerships across the UK, we can train and attract top talent to meet the life sciences workforce needs for the future. It is important that we seize this opportunity to make a lasting impact, to grow the UK’s £108 billion life sciences sector.



“Life sciences have a significant role to play in our Plan for Change to grow the economy, create jobs and rebuild the NHS, and efforts like this will cement its place as a key pillar in our forthcoming Industrial Strategy.”



Head of Early Careers, BioPharma R&D at AstraZeneca and Chair of the Futures Group, Jacqueline Hall, said: “The UK life sciences sector is a powerhouse of innovation, leading groundbreaking research which not only improves global health and well-being but also serves as a critical part of the economy.



“We must ensure the UK remains equipped to meet the sector’s skills needs, both by cultivating a strong domestic pipeline and by remaining competitive in attracting global talent. Working together, we can help ensure the life sciences sector of the future continues to be dynamic, innovative and vital to the UK’s prosperity.”





Chief Executive of the ABPI, Richard Torbett, said: “The UK has a unique opportunity to become a global leader in life sciences, but we need the fundamental building blocks in place if we are to achieve that ambition. Alongside creating a favourable environment for life sciences research, and the adoption of cutting-edge innovations, we need a strong skills pipeline that supports lifelong learning and close collaboration between industry, education, and government.

“If we act now, we can create thousands of high-quality jobs and attract investment that drives innovation and economic growth in the UK.”

Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the ABHI, Jane Lewis, said: “From medical devices to diagnostic tools and digital health technologies, the HealthTech sector has a long and proud history of advancing innovations that improve healthcare outcomes. Ensuring a robust pipeline of skilled professionals is essential to this, not only to meet current healthcare demands, but to drive the cutting-edge solutions that will shape the future of global health.

“This report highlights the urgency of equipping the workforce with the advanced skills required to tackle emerging healthcare challenges, to foster continuous innovation, and to maintain the UK’s leadership in the global HealthTech arena.



“A strong talent pipeline is critical for sustaining the sector’s growth, enhancing patient outcomes, and securing long-term competitiveness on the world stage. By strategically investing in the development of this workforce, we are not just supporting the sector’s success, we are laying the foundation for a healthier, more innovative future for generations to come.

Skills Strategy Consultant at the BioIndustry Association, Dr Kate Barclay MBE, said: “The UK life sciences and biotech industry is at the forefront of global innovation, tackling some of the most pressing health and economic challenges of our time. Recognised as one of the UK’s eight key growth sectors in Invest 2035: The UK’s Modern Industrial Strategy, the industry’s future success depends on its ability to develop and sustain a highly skilled workforce.

“This report highlights the urgent need to address workforce readiness, particularly as the sector expands into data-driven discovery and AI-driven applications. Over the next decade, 145,000 new and replacement jobs will be required to maintain the UK’s leadership in this field.

“To meet this demand, we must foster an inclusive environment that attracts and retains top talent, strengthen life sciences education, and champion lifelong learning. BIA is committed to building a strong skills pipeline to support the life sciences ecosystem and ensure the UK remains the best place in the world to discover, develop, and deliver life-changing innovations.”

To read Life Sciences 2035: Developing the Skills for Future Growth, click here.